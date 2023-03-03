Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., March 3, 2023

Hooded skunks in Costa Rica use their forelimbs to throw bird eggs between their hind legs, in order to break the eggs open.

The safest place in the world is Iceland, according to the Global Peace Index.

Dr. Charles Spence, gastrophysicist, says food tastes different based on what sound we hear while eating it – for example, background noise in an airplane affects sweetness and saltiness.

As of Feb. 7, 2023, the Starman dummy sitting in the Tesla Roadster launched by Elon Musk on Feb. 6, 2018, has listened to David Bowie's "Space Oddity" 496,287 times in one ear and David Bowie's "Life on Mars?" 668,726 times in his other ear.

Scientists at Auburn University are adding some alligator DNA to catfish in hopes that the new catfish will be less susceptible to infection. In 2021, U.S. catfish farms produced 307 million pounds of live catfish, and they say the new catfish are nearly identical to the farm-raised catfish.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
