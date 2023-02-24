We Have an Issue: This Is Austin, Sometimes Pretty Swell

Have you ever had that experience where after someone's been to your home, you walk the rooms after they've gone and try to see it as they did? Maybe not, maybe I'm weird. But try it sometime. It's an interesting exercise in trying to make the familiar fresh again – to see your world anew.

A couple weeks back, our friends at Portland's Willamette Week came down here to observe our operations and exchange ideas for how to survive and thrive as an alternative weekly. It was a good visit, and also a rare occasion for real introspection. For asking, are our systems working? Are we putting out the best paper we can? What do we need to do to break out of our automatic behaviors? (For instance: I told a colleague yesterday that I was "programmed to say no." Floating outside my body, I heard that and winced. Hoo boy, is that a loop I want to break.)

The great thing about this (certainly fleeting) contemplative moment is that I'm not just seeing what's broken. (Here's where I segue into the traditional role of this column as hype man for the issue.) What you are holding in your hands is not an especially showy issue. But it's good. It's a cover-to-cover kind of read, with stories crisscrossing the whole city, from urban farms being squeezed in East Austin and a historically Black church fighting to stay in Montopolis to a chef melding her family's Vietnamese and Southern heritages at her South Lamar food truck and a Downtown punk fest with a fittingly contrarian name (This Is Austin, Not That Great Festival). "Verde Report" columnist Eric Goodman goes long on Austin FC's new season, kicking off Saturday, and reports on what's new up north at Q2 Stadium. Got kids? Need to put them somewhere this summer? Kat McNevins has been putting together a mammoth summer camps guide. Don't have kids and want to party like an adult? We've got pages and pages of club listings, art openings, comedy shows, drive-in movies …

None of those stories made it onto the cover this week because, well, when you throw the city's biggest awards show celebrating Austin music, you're gonna blow your own horn. This Sunday at Mohawk, The Austin Chronicle presents the Austin Music Awards, a twofold celebration revealing the winners of our annual Music Poll (voted on by readers like you) and also presenting a kickass concert. (See Rachel Rascoe's show preview on p.58.) The cover image is adapted from artist Amitai Plasse's original poster for the event (read more about Plasse in next week's issue). I'm so charmed by his perfect melding of grackles and live music – two things essential to the fabric of Austin.

On our better weeks, I'd like to think The Austin Chronicle belongs on that list, too.

ONLINE THIS WEEK

On the Nightshift Raoul Hernandez reviews Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band's epic Austin show.

Summers of Youth Anime artist Atsuko Ishizuka discusses her new tale of adolescence and loss, Goodbye, Don Glees!

Short and Sweet Austin filmmaker Chris McInroy has the guts to talk about his Fangoria Chainsaw Award-nominated horror-comedy, "Guts."

Luck Reunion Reveals Lineup Willie Nelson & Family, Spoon, Ethel Cain, and Sir Woman are among the three-dozen performers slated for March fest at Willie's ranch in Spicewood.

Abraham/Ibrahim Series Returns Dex Wesley Parra previews the Austin Film Society's annual spotlight on the films of the Middle East and North Africa.

Airport Boulevard's Intriguing New Neighbor Melanie Haupt noses around Rosé Gosé, a new concept debuting in the former Sala & Betty space.

Austin FC's Back! With the 2023 season kicking off Saturday, it's time to bookmark the Chronicle's Verde hub for the latest news, game reports, and analysis, and follow Eric Goodman on Twitter (@Goodman).