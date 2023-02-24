Qmmunity: Here, There, Homoscopes

Celestial bodies above have spoken and oh! my! glob! You won't believe what they said about your future. Apparently, you're meant to have a totally tubular, absolutely outrageous, incredibly sensational week of gay joy taking up all your time. Don't believe me? Look, I'm no zodiac expert. (I have to look up the signs every time I do the homoscope column u___u Just double-checking, you know?) Here's what I am an expert on: cool queer shit happening here, there, and everywhere in Austin. Open your divine eyes and see what your qmmunity has planned.

Homoscopes

CAPRICORN

Black and Queer AF This variety show hosted by Aira Juliet & The Little Gay Shop features Black, queer Austin artists performing dance, poetry, comedy, and more. Come early for a pre-show Black vendor/maker market. Sun., Feb. 26, 3pm. Ani's Day & Night, 7107 E. Riverside. $15-50. thelittlegayshop.com.

AQUARIUS

Queering Identities: Sexuality and Gender Identity This five-week program explores local & global LGBTQ histories and considers their impact on wider conversations about civil rights, equality, and justice. Wednesdays, 2:30-4pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez. Free but RSVP. library.austintexas.gov.

PISCES

Madison Baker Birthday Show Water sign b-day performer Madison Baker shares a lineup with Flora & Fawna, Glasshealer, and Clover the Girl (L.A.). Fri., Feb. 24. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. howdygalsatx.com.

ARIES

Tongue in Cheek/Austin Vogue Nights Catch host Ivy Le's queer comedy open mic ahead of House of Lepore's Vogue Night. First Thursdays, 8 & 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

TAURUS

Neon Rainbows Time for a li'l boot-scootin' boogie at yer fave queer country night around, featuring DJ Boi Orbison and the Gay Ole Opry Drag Show hosted by Brigitte Bandit. Fri., Feb. 24, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. cheerupcharlies.com.

GEMINI

Rainbow Stop Light Party Go ROYGBIV at Local Queer's stoplight party, where the color you dress in describes what you're looking for. Fri., Feb. 24, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. Free but RSVP. localqueeratx.eventbrite.com.

CANCER

Queer Art Night Queer creatives of all mediums work alongside each other on personal projects. Every other Wednesday, 7:30-10pm. Genuine Joe Coffeehouse, 2001 W. Anderson. fb.com/people/queer-art-night/100089094769772.

LEO

Brunch Friends Forever Make time for your BFF with hosts Iggy Bank & Roxanne as they host a drag brunch with special guests Celia Light and Ma'amShe (NYC). Sat., Feb. 25, 3pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady. instagram.com/wanderlustwinecollective.

VIRGO

Self Defense for LGBTQIA+ Learn how to address "assessment, awareness, and action should a threat turn into an attack." Profits from the class benefit the Q Austin. Sun., Feb. 26, 4-5:30pm. Lions Krav Maga, 3300 W. Anderson. $15. lionskravmaga.com.

LIBRA

Queer Clothing Swap Bring your gently worn clothes & accessories to this swap, and learn how to mend/alter your secondhand clothes. Sun., Feb. 26, noon-4pm. Hotel Van Zandt, 605 Davis St. instagram.com/queercraftnight.

Scorpio

Die Felicia V-Day might have passed, but hosts Gothess Jasmine and Louisianna Purchase are raising love from the grave with special guests Targét, Zeal, and Syd Prescott. Fri., Feb. 24, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. fb.com/elysiumaustin.

SAGITTARIUS

Nightlife: A Wake-Up for Amelie A party full of glitter and creative expression, with drag and burlesque hosted by Coco Lectric. Benefiting local burlesque artist Amelie Ahmose's kidney transplant. Sat., Feb. 25, 9:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10-100. fb.com/elysiumaustin.

Extra, Extra

BTLA Creative Leadership Grant Black Trans Leadership of Austin has launched their 2023 Creative Leadership Grant: $1,500 to 10 creative leaders in Austin's Black and brown LGBTQ community. Notice will be sent to grant winners on March 10. Deadline: Feb. 28. info@blacktransleadershipaustin.org, instagram.com/blacktransleadershipaustin.

Mochi Mochi Calling all anime enjoyers: Tatiana Cholula, Leia Sakura Dior, and Louisianna Purchase host a night of cosplay drag ranging from Sailor Moon to Vampire Hunter D. Thu., Feb. 23, 10pm. The North Door, 908 E. Fifth. $5. instagram.com/thenorthdoor.

Austin Rubber Roundup Get wrapped up in rubber revelry for this kinky weekend full of demos, education, socials, and more centered on latex lovers. Fri.-Sun., Feb. 24-26. Hotel Indigo, 810 Red River. $60-110. atxrubberroundup.com.

Leather & Lace BDSM Party Does the B stand for bondage? No: Tonight it stands for back-to-back DJ sets from BabiBoi and Amarji; breathtaking performance from Gothess Jasmine; booths for kinky photos; boozy drink specials; and yeah, okay, it also stands for bondage. Fri., Feb. 24. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. instagram.com/babiboibitch.

Freakin' Fetish Friday Last Friday of the month is fetish night at Harry's Dark Bar, so unleash those deep desires with yer fellow kinksters. Last Fridays, 10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

The Talent Show The hilarious Irielle Wesley brings this stacked comedy lineup back to the ColdTowne stage. Fri., Feb. 24, 10pm. ColdTowne Theater, 1700 E. Second. $10, online; $12, door. instagram.com/irelle_is_dumb.

Red Light Lit Laugh Love Celebrate all types'a love with local comics Ashley Sharma, Clara Blackstone, Julie Talbert, Katherine Hutchins, May Buzzetti, Winston Dean, and host Loria Mendoza. Fri., Feb. 24, 8pm. Native Hostel, 807 E. Fourth. instagram.com/redlightlit.

Empowering Ourselves to Protect Our Children A training session for parents & allies to help advocate for LGBTQ kids at the Texas Lege. Meet Ash Hall, a civil rights activist, Susan Mack, a local author/writing coach, and reps from Lambda Legal, Chrysalis Q, PFLAG, and OutYouth. Lunch is provided. Email to register. Sat., Feb. 25, 10am-2pm. 8601 S. First. office@chrysalisq.org, outyouth.org.

Revelations Hosted by Nazareth with cast members Alexander the Great and Justice, Revelations weaves each drag performance together in an elaborate storytelling session. Fourth Saturdays, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Big Gay Drag Brunch Partnering with Austin Pride, this drag brunch brings the best together with queens like Leia Sakura Dior, Arinna Dior Heys, Amber Nicole Davenport, and host Diamond Dior Davenport. Sundays, noon. Fourth & Co., 208 W. Fourth. instagram.com/fourthandcoatx.

Vixens of Volstead Brunch like a true queen with the Vixens. Sundays, 1pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. instagram.com/vixensofvolstead.

Libations Gothess Jasmine and Nicotine host a variety show uplifting Afro & Latinx culture and queer and gender nonconforming expression. Sundays, 8pm. Cuatro Gato, 310 Colorado. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/cuatrogato.austin.

Set It Off Hyperreal Film Club screens the heist film along with local short "Lavadeira" with filmmaker Everton Melo. Mon., Feb. 27, 7pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. texashotelvegas.com.

Pelvis Wrestley at Hole in the Wall Queer Americana plays every Tuesday at Pelvis Wrestley's new February residency. Tuesdays, 9pm. Hole in the Wall, 2538 Guadalupe. instagram.com/pelvis_wrestley.

Vanguard/Queeraoke Hermajestie the Hung's drag revolution goes first, followed by CupCake's queer karaoke. Tuesdays, 9 & 11pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

Creekbed Carter's Good Time Cure-All Jamboree Trans queergrass artist Creekbed Carter curates a country music hurrah, full of "Good music for hard times." First Wednesdays, 8pm. Sagebrush, 5500 S. Congress. $10. sagebrushtexas.com.