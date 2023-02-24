Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Feb. 24, 2023

The Packard Automotive Plant, the largest abandoned factory in the world, is finally being demolished after being shuttered in 1956.

The per capita consumption of cheese in the U.S. is 40 pounds per year, or a little more than 1½ ounces per day.

Scientists report that one sea spider species, Pycnogonum litorale, can regrow body segments, an anus, and reproductive organs. In fact, it can regenerate after nearly half its body is sliced away.

The winning word at the regional spelling bee in Amarillo on Feb. 12, 2023, was "einstein." Jayden Zheng from Bonham Junior High won the regional title, earning a trip to the national spelling bee. An einstein is the radiant energy of a given frequency required to effect the complete photochemical transformation of one mole of a photosensitive substance.

Hank Williams' gravesite has AstroTurf because his fans kept taking blades of grass as keepsakes.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
