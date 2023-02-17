Qmmunity: Update Me Daddy

Update train, coming through! Toot, toot, and all that.

Congrats have been in order for a while now to local poet KB Brookins for their recent National Endowment for the Arts creative writing fellowship. This honor comes as little surprise to those who've enjoyed reading or hearing in person Brookins' work, which they describe in a personal statement as always saying something "that gives light to the otherwise mystified experiences of my people." With this fellowship, Brookins plans to work on VINTAGE, a novel in verse/screenplay project about Black queer friendship. "Often, I've felt as if I'm not rich or noteworthy enough to be a writer," they say, "so having the validation of being an NEA Fellow, along with funding that will go towards my craft and community, will propel me into heights young KB could never fathom."

Notices on the Qmmunity bulletin board:

1) Local queer-owned and -operated salon Symbolica is hiring for a licensed cosmetologist, especially someone who's got skill in color, up to four days a week. Email yer résumé to symbolicasalon@gmail.com. 2) EMSKII, a "queer, redheaded, Electronic Music/ EDM producer, performer, and DJ," is releasing a single called "Heartbeat" on Fri., Feb. 18, which follows "the story of love in a queer space of unknowing." Those who don't know the artist from her previous remixes with Primo the Alien may recognize EMSKII from her spot on Austin's professional women's Ultimate Frisbee team, Torch.

On a more eventful note, Gothess Jasmine and Mx. Mango Meat will showcase a production over a year in the making. On Saturday, Feb. 18, 9pm, Austin Cinemaker Space will be home to Rainbow Rose, a kinetic showcase and exhibit highlighting LGBTQIA & BIPOC sex workers. View the interactive art gallery; buy gorgeous garments from house vendor Explore Her by Dora; enjoy dance from 14-plus local performers; and do all this plus more while supporting local sex work org SWEET (Sex Workers Educating & Empowering Texans). Presale tickets run you $25 (rainbowroseatx.bigcartel.com), and door price is $30. One $150 VIP ticket remains as of press time on Wednesday, so hurry up will ya!

Q’d Up

OUTsider Grab yer badge for Austin's iconic queer transmedia fest. Through Sun., Feb. 19. The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. $49-109. outsiderfest.org.

Queer Film Theory Four queer film "professors" present their favorite movie crushes. Thu., Feb. 16, 7:30-9pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. fb.com/queerfilmtheory101.

Bestie 2 Bestie Back-to-back sets from DJs BabiBoi and Lavender Thug. Fri., Feb. 17. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/babiboibitch.

OUTlaw Pride Fest SMTX OUTlaw Pride Fest takes over San Marcos with three days full of queer country. Fri.-Sun., Feb. 16-18. Multiple locations. Free. outlawpridefest.com.

Leather Care 101 Bootblack Chase Martinez instructs on the care & keeping of your leather. Fri., Feb. 17, 7:30-9:30pm. Sir Rat Leather & Gear, 2605 E. Cesar Chavez. fb.com/sirratleather.

Rihanna Tribute Show In honor of a recent football game during a Rihanna concert, DJ Scam Likely spins a celebration of the Fenty founder. Fri., Feb. 17, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. cheerupcharlies.com.

Abundance of Sound Vibes will be off the charts with this lineup of DJs: Bone Baby, BBQ Witch, Winona Grindr, Fairy Aries, Turito, Veneer, Lavender Thug, and Chorizo Funk. Sat., Feb. 18, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. cheerupcharlies.com.

Mardi Gras Gear Party Throw me the beads, baby, and I'll give ya a kiss at the Foundry's party. Sat., Feb. 18, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/thefoundryatx.

Presidents Day Drag Brunch Support ASHwell's Hill Country Ride for AIDS team at a special drag brunch. Sun., Feb. 19, 11am-2pm. Zilker Brewing Co., 1701 E. Sixth. Free. ashwellatx.org.

Queer Trivia Host Aira Juliet tests yer trivia skills with themed questions. Tue., Feb. 21, 7-10pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady. wanderlustwine.com.

Rainbow Skate Meet ya at the rink for Austin Pride's Broken Hearts Club skate. Wed., Feb. 22, 7-10pm. Playland Skate Center, 8822 McCann. $13 austinpride.org.

Divina: Noche Drag Latinx Hostess Tatiana Cholula and special guests serve an evening of Latinx queerness. Every other Wednesday, 9-11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/divinaaustintx.

Kingdom Behold the majestic sights and sounds of drag royals Brigitte Bandit and Channing Ate'Em at this happy hour sensation hosted by Alexander the Great. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Friday Afternoon Club Redeemer Small Batch CBD joins up with their neighbor The Little Gay Shop for an afternoon of music, shopping deals, and free booze provided by Oddwood Brewing. Fridays, 4:20-7pm. 828 Airport Blvd. fb.com/redeemersmallbatch.

Sappho's Songs An intentionally lesbian/sapphic performance space. Third Fridays, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Farm & Fabulous Drag Brunch Join the Wild Table events at this collision point of drag and dining, with an unlimited breakfast buffet of local, farm-fresh food, hot coffee from Barret's, those signature Kitty Cohen's cocktails, and performances by ATX drag stars like host Estrella Bitchhh, Leia Sakura Dior, and Gothess Jasmine. Also: DJ Fairy Aires! Sat., Feb. 18, noon-3pm. Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd. $60-70. instagram.com/thewildtableevents.

Trans Social Night Enjoy special performances and chat with other trans folks. Third Saturdas, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Dawls After Dark Amber Nicole Davenport and a special guest make Saturday night dining totally drag-tacular. Saturdays, 9:30pm. Fourth & Co., 208 W Fourth. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/fourthandcoatx.

Live at ColdTowne Local queer comic Angelina Martin hosts ColdTowne's weekly standup showcase that attracts all the best jokesters around. Saturdays, 10pm. ColdTowne Theater, 1700 E. Second. $10-25. coldtownetheater.com.

Sad Girls Only Time to get tearful with hosts Louisianna Purchase and Ruby Knight. Third Mondays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

TuezGayz at Swan Dive Catch Vanguard first with Hermajestie the Hung, then stick around for Queeraoke with CupCake. Tuesdays, 9 & 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

Come as You Are A queer variety show with a li'l bit of everything. Tuesdays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Pelvis Wrestley at Hole in the Wall Queer Americana plays every Tuesday at Pelvis Wrestley's new February residency. Tuesdays. Hole in the Wall, 2538 Guadalupe, 512/472-5599. instagram.com/pelvis_wrestley.

Queer Craft Night A bring-your-own-craft social event for queer folks. Every other Wednesday, 6-9pm. Cherrywood Coffeehouse, 1400 E. 38th½. instagram.com/queercraftnight.

The Jigglewatts Live Band Burlesque Those Jigglewatts, with their world-class burlesque, comedy, and drag show, bring the live music magic of Latin jazz and salsa band Tiburon. Plus: special guest performer Frostine Shake. Thu., Feb. 23, 7pm. The Ballroom, 2906 Fruth. $20-150. thejigglewattsburlesque.com.