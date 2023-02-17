To check ice fishing conditions in Madison, Wis., dial up 608/BIG-FISH.

Before joining Metallica, Lars Ulrich seemed destined to follow in his father's footsteps as a professional tennis player.

The first time a song faded out at the end seems to be during a 1772 performance of Joseph Haydn's Symphony No. 45. Musicians wished to return home after a longer-than-expected stay, and one by one they extinguished their stand candles and left the stage until there were only two violinists.

Caviar can only be made from sturgeon eggs. Roe comes from any other type of fish.

"The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog" is an example of a pangram: a short sentence that contains all the characters in a given alphabet. The Turkish equivalent is "Pijamal hasta, yağz şoföre çabucak güvendi," which translates to "The patient in pajamas quickly trusted the swarthy driver."