Get Your Tickets for the 41st Annual Austin Music Awards

Tickets are on sale now for the Austin Music Awards, taking place Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Mohawk. All ticket proceeds benefit the Sims Foundation. In addition to the revealing this year's winners of The Austin Chronicle Music Poll, the evening features performances from Jackie Venson; Como Las Movies with Sabrina Ellis; Kelly Willis, Brennen Leigh, and Melissa Carper; Keeled Scales Family Band featuring members from Good Looks, the Deer, and Sun June; Blakchyl; Die Spitz; and a special pre-show set with Eve Monsees and Mike Buck.

Buy your tickets now.

Want a taste of this year’s performers? Check out our playlist on Spotify.

ONLINE THIS WEEK

Last Week in Live Music: Photographer David Brendan Hall captures the best sets of the week, including Death Cab for Cutie, Flogging Molly, Margo Price, Tele Novella, and the Sahara Allstars.

SXSW Speaker List Swells: Robert Downey Jr., William Shatner, Deepak Chopra, Tilda Swinton, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and José Andrés are all headed to Austin to take part in the March Festival and Conference.

Queer Craft Night: Joelle DiPaolo explores how local queer folks are enjoying artmaking all together at Cherrywood Coffeehouse.

Texas Film Awards: Character actor extraordinaire Margo Martindale (Justified, The Americans) will be feted March 3 at Luck Ranch, alongside previously announced 2023 honorees Jonathan Majors (soon to be seen in Creed III and the new Ant-Man), Hollywood mega-producer Michael De Luca, and indie film godheads John and Janet Pierson.

The Boss Is Back in Town: Bruce Springsteen plays the Moody Center on Thursday evening; look for Springsteen fanatic Raoul Hernandez's review online Friday.

Moontower Just for Laughs: The two-week festival announced the addition of Leslie Jones, Jenny Slate, Jay Pharoah, Samantha Bee, Ziwe, and others.

Luv Is 4ever: Derek Udensi reviews JID & Smino's sold-out show at Stubb's.

Reindeer Selfies and Creative Partnership: Alison Brie and Dave Franco chat about their new revisionist rom-com Somebody I Used to Know.