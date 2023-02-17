Columns

Get Your Tickets for the 41st Annual Austin Music Awards

Fri., Feb. 17, 2023


Poster art by Ami Plasse of Gonzo Viz

Tickets are on sale now for the Austin Music Awards, taking place Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Mohawk. All ticket proceeds benefit the Sims Foundation. In addition to the revealing this year's winners of The Austin Chronicle Music Poll, the evening features performances from Jackie Venson; Como Las Movies with Sabrina Ellis; Kelly Willis, Brennen Leigh, and Melissa Carper; Keeled Scales Family Band featuring members from Good Looks, the Deer, and Sun June; Blakchyl; Die Spitz; and a special pre-show set with Eve Monsees and Mike Buck.

Buy your tickets now.

Want a taste of this year’s performers? Check out our playlist on Spotify.

ONLINE THIS WEEK

Last Week in Live Music: Photographer David Brendan Hall captures the best sets of the week, including Death Cab for Cutie, Flogging Molly, Margo Price, Tele Novella, and the Sahara Allstars.


New Order (Photo by Warren Jackson)

SXSW Speaker List Swells: Robert Downey Jr., William Shatner, Deepak Chopra, Tilda Swinton, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and José Andrés are all headed to Austin to take part in the March Festival and Conference.

Queer Craft Night: Joelle DiPaolo explores how local queer folks are enjoying artmaking all together at Cherrywood Coffeehouse.


Margo Martindale (Courtesy of Austin Film Society)

Texas Film Awards: Character actor extraordinaire Margo Martindale (Justified, The Americans) will be feted March 3 at Luck Ranch, alongside previously announced 2023 honorees Jonathan Majors (soon to be seen in Creed III and the new Ant-Man), Hollywood mega-producer Michael De Luca, and indie film godheads John and Janet Pierson.

The Boss Is Back in Town: Bruce Springsteen plays the Moody Center on Thursday evening; look for Springsteen fanatic Raoul Hernandez's review online Friday.

Moontower Just for Laughs: The two-week festival announced the addition of Leslie Jones, Jenny Slate, Jay Pharoah, Samantha Bee, Ziwe, and others.

Luv Is 4ever: Derek Udensi reviews JID & Smino's sold-out show at Stubb's.

Reindeer Selfies and Creative Partnership: Alison Brie and Dave Franco chat about their new revisionist rom-com Somebody I Used to Know.

More We Have an Issue columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More We Have an Issue
We Have an Issue: A Song of Ice and Fire
We Have an Issue: A Song of Ice and Fire
Recovering from last week’s ice storm, and rocking out to Urban Heat

Kimberley Jones, Feb. 10, 2023

We Have an Issue: Last Week to Vote in the Austin Music Poll (Plus Some Exciting News About the Austin Music Awards)
We Have an Issue: Last Week to Vote in the Austin Music Poll (Plus Some Exciting News About the Austin Music Awards)
Tickets are now on sale, and a pretty stellar performer lineup is announced

Kimberley Jones, Jan. 27, 2023

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Blanton: Day Jobs
The Blanton Museum of Art
Storming Caesars Palace
at AFS Cinema
When You Get to the Forest at Alamo Drafthouse Lakeline
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  