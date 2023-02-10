Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Feb. 10, 2023

Hoboken, New Jersey, hasn't had a traffic fatality since 2018.

A male raccoon is called a boar.

Former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich still has a boatload of campaign debt. According to paperwork filed in January 2023 with the Federal Election Commission, his 2012 presidential campaign committee remains more than $4.63 million in debt.

Actor Edward Norton's 12th great-grandmother was Pocahontas.

In this hemisphere, we usually use our right hand to hold our forks and switch to our left only when cutting something. On the other hand, Europeans eat with their forks in the left hand and use their knives with the right and do not switch back and forth.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
