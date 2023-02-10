We Have an Issue: A Song of Ice and Fire

As I write this, my neighborhood's near-constant buzz of chain saws roars on, and I'm looking out the window, across the street, at a branch impaled in a roof like something out of a horror movie. We're all still in recovery mode from last week's "ice hurricane." You might have noticed the Chronicle's print issue came out a day late last week, on account of electricity and internet getting knocked out at the office. Then again, if you were one of the couple hundred thousand folks who lost power last week, the only thing you probably noticed was how damn dark and cold it was. To the benighted few still without power a week later – you have my deepest sympathies.

We're in recovery mode, and we're in "who can we blame?" mode. City Manager Spencer Cronk seems to be the face at the center of the dart board. Austin Sanders and Lina Fisher get into it here.

When Nayeli Portillo reviewed Urban Heat's debut set at ACL Fest 2022, she wrote in the Chronicle, "Though the future may seem bleak, Austin's Urban Heat is here to ensure we dance our way through the present." The local band has only gotten buzzier since, as they've been taking their irresistible brand of danceable goth on a nationwide tour. Portillo checks back in with the band in this week's cover story.

Like what you hear? Urban Heat will play the Chronicle's annual South by Southwest day party, Hair of the 3-Legged Dog Day Party: Volume 8, on March 17 at Hotel Vegas; full lineup still to come.

ONLINE THIS WEEK

Will Travel for Love "Day Trips" columnist Gerald McLeod offers a guide to sites all over Texas where you and your sweetheart can express your undying love with the "love lock" tradition.

South Congress Books to Relocate Priced out from its namesake street by skyrocketing rents, the vintage and used bookstore will reopen on Kerbey Lane in March.

Big Medium Leaving Canopy The arts organization behind the annual Austin Studio Tour is exiting its Springdale home of the past 10 years.

Fair Pay at SXSW Over 120 musicians – including Fugazi's Guy Picciotto, Eve 6, Zola Jesus, and Speedy Ortiz – have signed a letter demanding higher pay for playing South by Southwest.

On Ethical Sluttiness Jasmine Lane reviews Brooke McCarthy's touring one-woman cabaret at FronteraFest.

An Innovative Take on a Classic Bob Abelman reviews Zach Theatre & Deaf Austin Theatre's production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella.

Local Businesses Lament Lost Wages A week without power takes its toll on local restaurants and service workers.