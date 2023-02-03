Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Feb. 3, 2023

Vanna White, co-host of Wheel of Fortune, holds the Guinness World Record for the most frequent clapper, with an estimated 3.7 million claps over the show's 32 seasons. 

We've been putting shoes on horses for about 6,000 years.

On Jan. 31, 1962, three girls began laughing at a school in Kashasha, Tanganyika (now Tanzania). They couldn't stop laughing and eventually 60% of the school also began laughing. Many were unable to stop laughing for more than two weeks. Researchers have called this an epidemic of a mass psychogenic illness/mass hysteria driven by stress.

There are as many people in the world who are dyslexic as there are who are left-handed.

Scientists have trained ants to sniff for cancer in urine. Despite not having noses, ants have olfactory receptors in the antennae atop their heads to detect certain volatile organic compounds released by cancer. In payment, the ants were given a sugary reward near the urine samples.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
