We Have an Issue: Last Week to Vote in the Austin Music Poll (Plus Some Exciting News About the Austin Music Awards)

Monday at midnight, it'll be pencils down for this year's Austin Music Poll, but you'll probably want to get to work on your ballot before then, what with 51 categories to get through. One of those categories is Best Bassist; get to know a couple of the nominees, Kinseli Baricuatro and Marcus Bell, via their fun, free-association Q&A.

So what happens after the deadline to vote passes? I'd say that's when our Austin Music Awards planning team kicks into high gear, but they've already been running a full tilt for weeks (months?) now. Winners will be revealed at the 41st Annual Austin Music Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Mohawk, emceed by "Dolly of ATX" drag artist Brigitte Bandit. Other enticements? The just-announced performer lineup includes Jackie Venson; Como Las Movies with Sabrina Ellis; Kelly Willis, Brennen Leigh, and Melissa Carper; Keeled Scales Family Band featuring members of Good Looks, the Deer, and Sun June; Blakchyl; Die Spitz; and a special pre-show set by Eve Monsees and Mike Buck.

Vote now in the Austin Music Poll ballot at vote.austinchronicle.com, then cruise over to austinchronicle.com/ama to buy your tickets to the big show.

ONLINE THIS WEEK

They Can Do a Lot of Tricks: UMI and DannyLux headlined Sunday's Hi How Are You Day concert, commemorating the birthday of late Austin musician Daniel Johnston.

Sounds Like March: South by Southwest Music 2023's third lineup announcement rolls out a wealth of local and international artists, ramping up for the quickly approaching March 13-18 Fest.

Daily Is Dunzo: Popular Austin juicery The Daily Juice shuttered its remaining three locations on Jan. 22. At press time, owners were auctioning off kitchen equipment to pay final bills and give staff bonuses.

Austin Psych Fest Returns: The offsite precedent to Levitation (still happening in October) relaunches in collaboration with Resound Presents on April 28-30 at the Far Out Lounge.

Shoal Creek Saloon Burns: On Jan. 17, an arsonist set fire to the North Lamar bar's deck, but a rapid response from AFD saved the building and doors opened a mere hour late for lunch.

Drive-In Heist: Last week thieves struck the Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in's Downtown location, stealing thousands of dollars of equipment.

The Good Old Days: Protesters rallied Sunday outside the state Capitol to mark the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, which has since been reversed. Yup, you had more rights in 1973.