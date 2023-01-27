Qmmunity: Let’s Get Queer-ative!

What's your favorite idea? Mine is being queer-ative! That's when you're creative in your own special queerass way. Being queer-ative can mean doing a long-term art project, making small silly trinkets, or freehand creating – no rules, just vibes.

However you like to be queer-ative, there's a place for you at Queer Art Night. Started in 2016 by Caelin Lee and Jae Lin (of Doodle Me Alive and Gender Unbound), this meetup happens every other Wednesday, 7:30pm, at Best of Austin winner Genuine Joe Coffeehouse. These meetings are LGBTQ-exclusive (sorry allies!) and provide a laid-back community hang where queer artists can work on art of any medium among fellow friends of Dorothy.

While Lee left Austin in 2017, Lin has kept up hosting duties into 2023. "It's such a regular and reliable space for me to stay connected with community," Lin says over email, "as well as stay accountable to my art practice." They also relate that over QAN's lifetime, those attending have been mostly been trans artists, giving a community that's not always served a place to create freely. "It's a space that always lifts me up, inspires me just by being around other queers practicing their craft," Lin adds, "and [is] reliably social-justice oriented in our conversations."

Over the past few months, Lin says, QAN has begun to get back into a more regular schedule after a pandemic-induced quieting. With new folks coming into the QAN fold, they say they're excited to "feel again the thrill of meeting new queer creatives and sharing inspiration, wisdom, and laughter." Attending for the first time? Lin assures all newcomers that there's no need to consider yourself a professional artist to fit in. Just bring your tools, your creative energy, and "[look] for the queers doodling!"

Q’d Up

Sweet Charity Hosts Maxine LaQueene and Simone Riviera put on a show where all proceeds go to charity organizations. This month their partner is Kind Clinic. Last Fridays, 8:30pm. Halcyon, 218 W. Fourth. halcyoncoffeebar.com.

Die Felicia: Bad Girls of Horror It'll feel so good being bad at this celebration of loathsome ladies in horror hosted by Gothess Jasmine & Louisianna Purchase. Plus: vendors on hand and DF merch! Fri., Jan. 27, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. fb.com/elysiumaustin.

Queer Flea Shop over 20 local vendors at this vintage-, reuse-, and flea-exclusive market. Leashed pets very welcome. Sat., Jan. 28, noon-4pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport. thelittlegayshop.com.

Outrageous! In this underseen Canadian gem, a gay hairstylist with a love of old Hollywood tries for a drag career. Screens with Penelope Spheeris' rare, early short "I Don't Know." Sat. & Mon., Jan. 28 & 30, 7pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. austinfilm.org.

Revelations Hosted by Nazareth, this month's show theme is Beyond the Galaxy with special guests Xtra and Roxanne. Fourth Saturdays, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Yas Mama NYC-based DJ Chata brings their dance party down South with local performers lighting up the stage. Sat., Jan. 28, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. cheerupcharlies.com.

Playdate: Y2Gay Host Eileen Dover and the Playmates throw it back to the Aughties. Sun., Jan. 29, 2pm. The Far Out Lounge & Stage, 8504 S. Congress. instagram.com/playdate.atx.

Libations Gothess Jasmine and Nicotine host a variety show uplifting Afro & Latinx culture. with DJ Fairy Aries. Sundays, 8pm. Cuatro Gato, 310 Colorado. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/cuatrogato.austin.

Come as You Are A queer variety show with a li'l bit of everything but never the same show twice. Tuesdays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Creekbed Carter's Good Time Cure-All Jamboree Trans queergrass artist Creekbed Carter curates a country music hurrah, full of "[good] music for hard times." First Wednesdays, 8pm. Sagebrush, 5500 S. Congress. $10. sagebrushtexas.com.

Queer Yoga in the Park Liberty Yoga, Local Queer, and Queer Friends ATX host a beginner-friendly yoga sesh at sunset. Note: This event is free, but the hosts do suggest a donation of $5. Wed., Feb. 1, 6pm. Mueller Lake Park, 4550 Mueller Blvd. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/localqueer_atx.

Tongue in Cheek/Austin Vogue Nights First up is Aira Juliet & Ivy Le's queer comedy open mic, followed by a special one-year anniversary edition of House of Lepore's monthly Vogue Night. First Thursdays, 8 & 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.