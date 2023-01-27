Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Jan. 27, 2023

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

An earcon is an audible symbol, such as the clicking sounds made by a Geiger counter or the crinkling sound your computer makes when you empty the trash.

Robert Provine, author of Laughter: A Scientific Investigation, says people are 30 times more likely to laugh with other people than they are on their own.

In 1948, Idaho officials relocated 76 beavers that were in the way of humans expanding their "habitat" by dropping them out of planes in boxes attached to parachutes. Relocation by using trucks or pack animals had been less than successful, plus planes were cheaper. The test beaver was named Geronimo.

John Cale kicked drugs by playing squash because it was the most demanding sport he could think of. Later, he turned to stair-climb races in skyscrapers.

According to a linguistic study by Preply, the state with the slowest speaking rate is Louisiana, due to the drawl used there. Minnesota is the fastest-speaking state.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Jan. 20, 2023

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Jan. 13, 2023

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
De Nada: Chef Cavazos Dinner & Tequila Tasting
De Nada Cantina
Casablanca
at Blue Starlite Downtown
Outrageous!
at AFS Cinema
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  