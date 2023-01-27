Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

An earcon is an audible symbol, such as the clicking sounds made by a Geiger counter or the crinkling sound your computer makes when you empty the trash.

Robert Provine, author of Laughter: A Scientific Investigation, says people are 30 times more likely to laugh with other people than they are on their own.

In 1948, Idaho officials relocated 76 beavers that were in the way of humans expanding their "habitat" by dropping them out of planes in boxes attached to parachutes. Relocation by using trucks or pack animals had been less than successful, plus planes were cheaper. The test beaver was named Geronimo.

John Cale kicked drugs by playing squash because it was the most demanding sport he could think of. Later, he turned to stair-climb races in skyscrapers.

According to a linguistic study by Preply, the state with the slowest speaking rate is Louisiana, due to the drawl used there. Minnesota is the fastest-speaking state.