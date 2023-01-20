Qmmunity: Dance, Dance (Queer Austin Remix)

This weekend is about the LG-BEAT-Q – get it? Because Austin's hosting two fabo DJ-centric events that elevate queer disc jockeying to levels simply unachievable by the cis-het masses, so we might as well amend the acronym to include all those fantastic beats being made. Don't worry tho; I'll put the BT back as soon as the last drop gets played.

On the local Texan side, Lavender Thug (host of Cuchi Cuchi; Slay! Werk! Bewts!) teams up with Best of Austin winner and Austin FC 2021 stadium DJ Chorizo Funk for I Don't Even Know Anymore I Just Want to Dance. If you couldn't tell, this here's a dance party: one that promises to shake those winter-logged bones with "a night of pure warmth, smooth blends, and love via me playing songs that make u shake ur ass," according to LT's Instagram post. Warm up while this iconic local queer DJ team spins fire tracks this Friday, 9pm, at Cheer Up Charlies.

As for the away team, the mystical party curators Might Be Magic bring a nightlife legend all the way from ATL right to little ol' ATX: Vicki Powell. Powell's well-known and -respected in the underground queer dance scene of Atlanta, having founded queer girl party Deep South and gospel house party Sunday Service. In her own words, dictated to Atlanta magazine in 2021, Powell got into DJ'ing as a way to participate in the nightlife she loved while still being an introvert. "I want our parties to feel like family," she told the magazine. "It's everyone, you know, feeding off one another … I look out there and I think, We're in it together. We're in this joy together." Sharing decks with Powell are two local heroes: Brett Johnson, a groovester who also co-founded MBM, and Purple Matter, a Louisiana transplant who specializes in hoppin' genres. All three musicmakers will be at Club Eternal this Saturday, 10pm. Oh, and this event's BYOB, so come prepared y'all.

Q’d Up

Queer Film Theory Relive your awkward phase as four queer film "professors" present queer readings of their favorite coming-of-age movies. Thu., Jan. 19, 7:30-9pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. fb.com/queerfilmtheory101.

Queer Sober Happy Hour Queer Sober ATX teams up with The Little Gay Shop and Redeemer Small Batch for a special edition of their Friday Afternoon Club, sans spirits, o'course. Fri., Jan. 20, 4:20-7pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport. instagram.com/queersoberatx.

Sappho's Songs Gothess Jasmine hosts and curates this intentionally lesbian/sapphic space. Third Fridays, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Clinks Raise a glass and say cheers as Eva Inez hosts a drag show delight with castmate Bobby Pudrido and special guests. Sat., Jan. 21, 9pm. Little Drinks Lounge, 3801 S. Congress #116. instagram.com/clinks_atx.

Union Suit Party Suit up in yer fave one-piece and party down with the Foundry ATX. Sat., Jan. 21, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/thefoundryatx.

Nevermore Academy Celebrate Edgar Allan Poe's 214th b-day in Victorian goth finery with a Poe impersonator, Wednesday Addams (Rylie Harrod-Corral) performing on her cello, and more. Sun., Jan. 22, 1-6pm. The Glass Coffin, 3009 N. I-35. instagram.com/the.glass.coffin.

Latinx Karaoke Turn up the jams with Tatiana Cholula and Scam Likely. Tuesdays, 9pm. Cuatro Gato, 310 Colorado. instagram.com/__scamlikely__.

Queer Visioning for the New Year Set your intentions for 2023 with this journaling/vision board event hosted by allgo. Snacks, bevvies, and materials provided. Tue., Jan. 24, 6:30-8:30pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. Free but RSVP. allgo.org.

Queer Craft Night A bring-your-own-craft social event for queer folks. Every other Wednesday, 6-9pm. Cherrywood Coffeehouse, 1400 E. 38th½. instagram.com/queercraftnight.

Roller Skate Meetup Skate the night away with Queer Black Women Alliance. Thu., Jan. 26, 6-8:30pm. Playland Skate Center, 8822 McCann. Free but RSVP. queerblackwomenalliance.org.

The Talent Show The hilarious Irielle Wesley hosts this stacked comedy lineup on the ColdTowne stage. Thu., Jan. 26, 10pm. ColdTowne Theater, 1700 E. Second. $10, online; $12, door. instagram.com/irielle_is_dumb.

Mochi! Mochi! Louisianna Purchase, Leia Sakura, and Tatiana Cholula invite all anime enjoyers to this super kawaii cosplay drag show with special guests. Thu., Jan. 26, 10:30pm. The North Door, 908 E. Fifth. $5. instagram.com/thenorthdoor.