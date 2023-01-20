Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

India is about to surpass China to become the most populous country in the world. The United Nations guesses it will happen on April 14, 2023.

A polar bear can smell a seal more than 20 miles away.

In 1786, the poet Robert Burns was unable to make a living farming in Ayrshire, so he accepted a position on a Jamaican sugar plantation as a "Negro driver." Although he booked passage to travel there for the job, his income as writer improved, so he did not make the trip.

The average person has about 6½ thoughts per minute, or about 6,200 thoughts per day.

In 1976, Alice Cooper made a gag guest appearance on The Gong Show, a talent show on NBC hosted by Chuck Barris. He sang "Goin' Out of My Head" trapped in a guillotine. Instead of Cooper getting gonged, as was the custom for rejected acts, Barris slammed the guillotine down on Cooper's neck, as judges Jamie Farr, Jaye P. Morgan, and Arte Johnson looked on.