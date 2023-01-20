Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Jan. 20, 2023

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

India is about to surpass China to become the most populous country in the world. The United Nations guesses it will happen on April 14, 2023.

A polar bear can smell a seal more than 20 miles away.

In 1786, the poet Robert Burns was unable to make a living farming in Ayrshire, so he accepted a position on a Jamaican sugar plantation as a "Negro driver." Although he booked passage to travel there for the job, his income as writer improved, so he did not make the trip.

The average person has about 6½ thoughts per minute, or about 6,200 thoughts per day. 

In 1976, Alice Cooper made a gag guest appearance on The Gong Show, a talent show on NBC hosted by Chuck Barris. He sang "Goin' Out of My Head" trapped in a guillotine. Instead of Cooper getting gonged, as was the custom for rejected acts, Barris slammed the guillotine down on Cooper's neck, as judges Jamie Farr, Jaye P. Morgan, and Arte Johnson looked on.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Jan. 13, 2023

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Jan. 6, 2023

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Octavitas With Los Reyes Magos
Puerto Rican Cultural Center
Boogie & BBQ with McCain Duo at First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Pecan, Pflugerville
Christian Wiggs/Steven Feifke Sextet at Monks Jazz Club
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  