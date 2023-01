Take a look; it's in a book! With the new year just begun, it's time to find your own reading rainbow. But if facing that stack of unread books by yerself is too much, no worries! Austin's got a hefty array of queer-centric book clubs, so you can tackle your 2023 reading list among fellow qmmunity members. Here are a handful to check out:

Newer queer social org Local Queer ATX's book club will have their first meeting on Jan. 30. Check out their first pick, Cantoras by Carolina De Robertis, to join the discussion, and, since this club's just startin', the org asks that people wanting to join send them a DM on Instagram (@localqueer_atx) to RSVP to the meeting.

Austin Public Library – a leader in book-related biz, obvi – has their own adult LGBTQ book club called Reading the Rainbow, which meets on the first Wednesday of every month for "fun discussions about LGBTQIA+ themed books." This month's selection, Sorrowland by Rivers Solomon, will be discussed at the Twin Oaks branch on Feb. 1 at 7pm, so register at library.austintexas.gov to join.

Hyped here before but always a worthwhile option is The Little Gay Book Club: a subscription meetup curated monthly by local LGBTQ biz The Little Gay Shop. Several subscription tiers are available at varying prices to accommodate a range of budgets. Sign up on their website, thelittlegayshop.com, and while you're there, pick up January's book selection: Sarahland by Sam Cohen.

Independent bookstore BookPeople offers Y'all Means All: a virtual book club that meets every second Tuesday. Expect a variety of literary fare – nonfiction, fiction, YA, etc. – with an emphasis on queer joy. Join by following their Instagram (@yallmeansallbookclub) or by hopping on their email chain via linktree (linktr.ee/yallmeansall).

If none of these options whet your bookworm whistle, consider starting your own book club through a site like Meetup. Several local queer reading groups like Lone Star LesFic Book Club or Glitterary Austin already have monthly Meetups available to join, but the more the merrier. Or just gather yer own group of friends and pick a gay ol' novel to enjoy together. All gay readin' is good readin'.

Q’d Up

RuPaul's Drag Race Viewing Parties Three chances to watch the new RuPaul season: @Oilcan's with Roomies Justice & Casady Milan; @Wanderlust Wine with Cheeki Khant; and @Cheer Up Charlies with Nazareth and Lucy Fur. Fridays, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth; Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady; Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Roxy Castillo Catch the hilarious Roxy Castillo along with her queer comedy compatriots Ralph Hardesty and Brandi Davis. Jan. 13-14. Fri., 8pm; Sat., 8 & 10pm. Velveeta Room, 521 E. Sixth. $10. thevelveetaroom.com.

Astral Project Synth-pop purveyor Vestite throws an astronomical b-day bash, with live music and drag. Fri., Jan. 13, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/vestitemusic.

BABE's Bada$$ Lunar New Year Hop into the Year of the Rabbit with BABE ATX, featuring AAPI, femme, and nonbinary DJs like SuperMcN4sty, illlkat, nhu.b, and XK. Sat., Jan. 14, 8pm. Southcloud Ramen, 1914 Guadalupe. $5 presale; $10 door. southcloudramen.com.

Coco Cxnts. This week's drag brunch features Texas' RuPaul rep Mistress Isabelle Brooks! Saturdays, 1-4pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. No cover. instagram.com/coconutclub.austin.

Queer Trivia A night of queer trivia hosted by Aira Juliet. This month's theme is hip-hop meets winter sports. Brrrrrr … Tue., Jan. 17, 7pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady. thelittlegayshop.com.

Good Pollution This show hosted by Clara Jubilee and Perpetual Oyster, with their coterie of funny, queer weirdos, is top-tier trash. Third Tuesdays, 8pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $10 presale; $12 door. falloutcomedy.com.

Two Dykes With a Mic Live A queer-dating podcast hosted by comedian BFFs Rachel Scanlon and McKenzie Goodwin. Thu., Jan. 19, 7pm. The Creek and the Cave, 611 E. Seventh. $15. twodykesandamic.com.

Slay/Them Join this Glee-themed show's all-trans cast of Gender Destruction, Iggy Bank, and host Thee Nightmara as they create an environment that is so toxic. Plus: a food drive for Hope Food Pantry. Thu., Jan. 19, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.