Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Jan. 13, 2023

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

During the 16th century, ventriloquism was considered witchcraft with voices emanating from holes in the ventriloquist's body including the vagina and nostrils.

In Alberta, Canada, the metal bar cattle guard used on a road's surface is called a "Texas gate." In France, it's called a "passage Canadien."

Despite Hollywood's depiction of voodoo dolls being part of the dark arts, those who use them these days say they're more often used to help people heal and communicate with deceased loved ones.

During its 14,000-mile, 10-month migration, the common swift spends at least 99.5% of its time in the air without landing. Researchers still don't know how they manage to do this and sleep.

The words "pork," "beef," "mutton," "veal," and "venison" are of French origin; "pig," "cow," "sheep," "calf," and "deer" come from Old English. That's because, after the Norman Conquest of 1066, lower-class Anglo-Saxons tended to work with the animals, while upper-class French knew them mostly as meats.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Jan. 6, 2023

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Dec. 30, 2022

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Linda Lindas, Ghost Wolves [outside]
Mohawk
KUTX 10th birthday concert series w/ Why Bonnie, Sun June, Redbud at Antone's Nightclub
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan at Long Center for the Performing Arts
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  