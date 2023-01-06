Columns

We Have an Issue: Vote Now in the 2022-23 Austin Music Poll

Readers make the call in our annual survey of the best in Austin music

By Kimberley Jones, Fri., Jan. 6, 2023


Photo by Jackie Lee Young / Design by Zeke Barbaro

The Chronicle first launched the Austin Music Poll more than 40 years ago. It was a simpler ballot back then. Nowadays, there are more bands, more clubs, more record labels, more everything to choose from – and to be clear, it's you the readers who are doing the choosing here, in this annual survey of the Austin music landscape. "A historical document," Music Editor Rachel Rascoe calls it, and I like the ring of that.

This is Rachel's first year running point on the Music Poll, though she's been an essential part of the Music Poll and subsequent Austin Music Awards planning for a few years now. I asked Rachel what struck her about this year's finalists (you can find the full list on p.7).

"Last year was a fun year in Austin music because no single album really dominated. There's not one artist to rule every category."

Music Poll veterans like Spoon, Adrian Quesada, and Mobley share ballot space with newer acts like Die Spitz, Fuck Money, and Caramelo Haze. Rachel mused that the return to clubs impacted the finalist list, too. "I think the poll was really influenced by [artists] who played a lot this year because people had personal, live experiences with them. Like, 'That was my band of 2022 because I saw them play once a month.' That wasn't something we were able to do [during the worst of the pandemic]."

Voting in the Austin Music Poll runs now through Jan. 30. Cast your vote now at vote.austinchronicle.com, or use the print ballot on p.7. Winners will be announced live at the Austin Music Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, at Mohawk, and in print in the March 3 issue of The Austin Chronicle. Tickets for the AMAs go on sale soon.

ONLINE THIS WEEK


Superstition (Photo by John Anderson)

A Peek Inside Superstition: Christina Garcia previews the new C3-backed, Seventies-disco-inspired dance club.


Pedernales Falls State Park (Photo by Gerald E. McLeod)

Day Trips & Beyond: Cap'n Day Trips Gerald McLeod offers plenty of ways to get out and explore nature and history this month, including a Black cowboys exhibit in Dallas, a Quanah Parker exhibit in Temple, and the 100th anniversary celebration of Texas State Parks.

Game Over: Local queer DJ Y2K tells Qmmunity why they're casting off their old title and entering 2023 with a new EP and a new name: Turito.

Free Week Wrap-Up: Downtown's annual run of totally free shows across Austin concert venues during traditionally cold weather and sleepy winter break weeks ends Sunday; look for coverage online next week.

A Monster Movie: Culture Editor Richard Whittaker chats with Shinji Higuchi, director of new kaiju actioner Shin Ultraman.

Masa y Más Brings Central Mexico to South Lamar: A new taqueria from the Moonshine and Hopdoddy team debuts this weekend.

