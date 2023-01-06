Qmmunity: Entering a New Era

Out of the chrysalis, into the new era: In order to be beautiful butterflies, we have to change from one state to another. Take, for example, the metamorphosis this past New Year's Eve of local DJ Y2K, who shed that persona to embody their truest self: Turito. "I think the end of Y2K is something that was always going to happen," Turito explains over email. "The Y2K persona was conceptualized as a Femmebot Desirous Virus, and it was only a matter of time before the virus had to die." The new moniker comes from a family nickname spun off their birth name, Arturo, and in going by Turito, they hope to "feel more like myself and not a character."

In honor of Y2K leaving the building, Turito released the first and last EP under their previous name, Game Over, on Dec. 31 at midnight. "This EP is the collection of all the BOPS I have been performing live for the last two years," they say. "I want to make the songs available to all my fans who come out to see me on stage, so that they can revisit and relive them whenever they want." Most of the tracks have been waiting in the wings since March 2020, halted due to that year's South by Southwest cancellation. (Y2K was a planned official artist.) However, since new work cusps the horizon with a planned trilogy of EPs under the Turito title, the year's start proved perfect to let Y2K's swan song sing out. "I am moving on from Y2K," they say, "but Y2K's work will remain." Read the full interview with Turito about their new era and what's coming next on austinchronicle.com/qmmunity.

Speaking of great tunes, Red River girlies better rejoice because Free Week is upon us. That means free shows from Thursday, Jan. 5, to Saturday, Jan. 7, all along the cultural district that includes such hangout havens as Mohawk, Cheer Up Charlies, Elysium, Swan Dive, and more. Recs for your priceless pursuing: Vestite slinging synth-pop alongside In a Darkened Room and Sin + Seraphim on Jan. 5 at Elysium; a special Them/They-tal and For Spite collab lineup of Pelvis Wrestley, Madison Baker, Cloud Companion, and Helium Queens on Jan. 6 at Swan Dive; and, back once again at SD on Saturday, Jan. 7, a Howdy Gals lineup of Chucky Blk, Angel White, and Uncommon People. Check out the full list of acts at redriverculturaldistrict.org.

Q’d Up

Queer Magic the Gathering Night Gather yer mana for a fun night that welcomes new and lapsed players alike. Thursdays, 7-10pm. Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy, 2438 W. Anderson Ste. B-1. Free but RSVP. dlair.net.

Now Serving A happy hour show with Eileen Dover, Natalie Hole, Maxine LaQueene, and Cheri Bomb entertain ya. First and third Fridays, 8pm. Sawyer & Co., 4827 E. Cesar Chavez. instagram.com/eileendover.foryou.

Naked Yoga For Gay Guys A safe environment to remove your clothes, open up to other gay men, and find freedom in movement. Mondays & Wednesdays, 7:30am; Saturdays, 10:30am. Multiple locations. $10, first class. austinnakedyoga.com.

Lavender Thug This Latinx legend lights up the laser pit at Coco with a "dance inducing sweat producing set." Sat., Jan. 7, 9pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. $10 after 12mid. instagram.com/lavenderthug.

TGQ Social/Campfire Queer Storytime Meet and greet your fellow trans and gender diverse Austinites while also enjoying queer stories 'round the campfire. Second Sundays, 6pm. Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. fb.com/tgqsocial.

Libations Partnering with Trap House ATX, Gothess Jasmine and Nicotine host a variety show uplifting Afro & Latinx culture. Plus: DJ Fairy Aries. Sundays, 8pm. Cuatro Gato, 310 Colorado. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/cuatrogato.austin.

OutFitness x Crane Center Find out about pre- & post-op fitness at this fun chat with the Crane Center for Transgender Surgery. Mon., Jan. 9, 6-8pm. Email for location. judah@cranects.com, instagram.com/cranects.

The Wild Card Show The Boyz of Austin present this random revelation of performances based on whatever theme the cast members want. Thu., Jan. 12, 9:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $9. fb.com/boyzofaustin.

Divina: Noche Drag Latinx Hostess Tatiana Cholula and special guests serve an evening of Latinx queerness. Every other Wednesday, 9-11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/divinaaustintx.