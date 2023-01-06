Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Jan. 6, 2023

The Miss Almira Gulch character in the The Wizard of Oz was created for the movie and didn't appear in the book.

The octopus has a donut-shaped brain that is wrapped around its esophagus. There are some 300 species of octopuses.

Though MLS fields may look smaller than the ones used in international play, they all actually meet the dimensions required by FIFA regulations.

Since the Federal Bureau of Investigation was established in 1935, all of its directors have been Republicans, even when there were Democratic presidents. However, Director James Comey left the Republican party as of 2016.

Cleopatra's native language was Hellenistic (Koine) Greek, but she became the first in her line (the Ptolemaic dynasty) to speak Egyptian even though Greece had ruled over Egypt for centuries.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
