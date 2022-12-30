Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Dec. 30, 2022

In 2020, Peru had three presidents in one week.

Founded by Roy W. Allen and Frank Wright, A&W was the first restaurant chain in the U.S. It became a franchise in 1926.

Everyone in South Korea is about to become a year younger. Lawmakers recently approved a measure to revise how the country tallies a person's age. Up to now, newborns have been counted as a year old.

This year, Mexico's World Cup jersey featured a dragon figure that confused some. Many do not associate dragons with Mexico; however, Quetzalcoatl, the Aztec mythological dragon, was documented long before Mexico had any contact with Europe or the Far East.

On Dec. 31, 1967, Evel Knievel tried to jump his motorcycle over Caesars Palace's water fountains, a 141-foot attempt. He fell short.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
