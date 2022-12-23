Qmmunity: Gay Tidings We Bring

This is a Quad holiday season, folks: a chag sameach to those lighting their menorahs; a merry Chrimbus to anyone putting up their glittery tree; a blessed Kwanzaa; and a Happy New Year's pre-Eve planning to pretty much anybody with a pulse. Don't sweat where you'll be toasting 2023 this year, babes. Flip on over to our NYE Guide where the Chron listings team – including yer Qmmunity boy – has compiled tons of NYE/NYD events early so you can grab your tickies at their presale discounts.

Also: A hearty congrats to this year's Mr. & Miss Austin Entertainer of the Year winners! Alexander the Great and Diamond Dior Davenport are pillars of the Downtown drag scene as well as fabulous hosts of multiple shows. Both showed off awesome talents during the competition, with Alexander's pole routine set to Queen's fortuitous "We Are the Champions," and Diamond giving a royal performance set to Beyoncé's halftime show. May your crowns shine bright all year, and great job to every competitor who took part on the Rain on 4th stage.

On a more unfortunate news note, neofacist Christian group the New Columbia Movement threatened to protest a drag queen storytime taking place at South Austin bar the Little Darlin' this past Sunday. In response to the threats, the Little Darlin' posted on Facebook that the storytime portion of their Kids Holiday Party event was canceled on behalf of the performers. (The FB post has since been removed from their page, though a screenshot of it remains up on reporter Candice Bernd's Twitter.) The rhetoric spewed by hate groups like NCM is unacceptable, and endangers everyone, including the children they pretend to protect. In truth, their moral panic about kids and queerness is a smoke screen to hide desperate, scared little cowards unwilling to accept that they are not the center of the universe and never have been. Their hate can't be condoned or abided. In other words: Fuck them.

Q’d Up

Dive After Dark: Sexy Santa Edition IronX Aerial Arts presents a ho-ho-hot pole & burlesque show for the holidays. Thu., Dec. 22, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $30. swandiveaustin.com.

Kingdom Behold the majestic sights and sounds of drag royals Brigitte Bandit, Channing Ate'Em, and host Alexander the Great. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

TheleMagick: Saturnalia Celebrate the ancient Roman festival honoring the god Saturn with TheleMagick, along with live performances, music, and more. Fri., Dec. 23, 9:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. thelemagick.com.

Revelations Hosted by Nazareth with Alexander the Great and Justice, each drag performance weaves together in an elaborate storytelling session. Fourth Saturdays, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Orya at Coco Go Coco on Christmas Eve with DJ Orya, plus 73on and Shakiro. Sat., Dec. 24, 9pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. instagram.com/coconutclub.austin.

Dawls After Dark Amber Nicole Davenport and special guests make Saturday night dining a delight. Saturdays, 12mid. Fourth & Co, 208 W. Fourth. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/fourthandcoatx.

Queer Black Stoplight Mixer Queer Black Women Alliance throws a stoplight mixer for queer Black folks in the Austin area. Tue., Dec. 27, 6:30-9:30pm. Kung Fu Saloon, 716 W. Sixth. Free but RSVP. queerblackwomenalliance.org.

TuezGayz Dance it up at Barbs; or catch drag show Vanguard with Hermajestie the Hung and Queeraoke with CupCake at Swan Dive. Tuesdays, 10pm. Barbarella & Swan Dive, 611 Red River. instagram.com/barbarella_atx.

Lovebirds Book Club Join this rom-com book club for a discussion of queer holiday romance Kiss Her Once for Me, in which a woman falls for the sister of her landlord, who she's also fake engaged to. Thu., Dec. 29, 7pm. Lark & Owl Booksellers, 205 W. Sixth St. #101, Georgetown. $5. larkandowlbooksellers.com.

A Burlesque Murder Mystery Finish off the year with thrills and frills as Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue puts on their holiday burlesque murder mystery show, The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year. Thu., Dec. 29, 7pm. The Ballroom, 2906 Fruth. $25-150. thejigglewattsburlesque.com.

Pelvis Wrestley Pelvis Wrestley plays on a lineup that includes Oklahoma City punk band stepmom plus locals Cat Jaguar and Dena Hope. Thu., Dec. 29, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. swandiveaustin.com.