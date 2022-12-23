Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Dec. 23, 2022

Eating a "cannibal sandwich" is a Wisconsin holiday tradition. It consists of fresh raw beef, chopped onion, and a sprinkle of salt and pepper on rye bread.

Henry VIII enjoyed eating boar's head, peacock, swan, larks, partridges, quails, roast beef, and prawn pasties at his Yuletide feasts.

You couldn't actually smell outer space, but astronauts have reported a distinct smell that lingers once they get onboard their ships – metallic, like ozone, acrid, a bit like gunpowder and sweet welding fumes.

For a time, one of Nazi Germany's favorite songs was "Bei Mir Bist Du Schön," which is Yiddish for "To Me You're Beautiful." Once the Nazis learned the song was in Yiddish and written by a Jew, it wasn't so popular anymore.

In December 1943, the U.S. Army announced it was removing paint from almost all of its aircraft. Turns out planes flew faster without it.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
