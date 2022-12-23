Columns

Day Trips: Four Books for Daytrippers

Hit the books before you hit the road

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Dec. 23, 2022

Four books to inspire, guide, and inform the daytripper:

Day Trips: Four Books for Daytrippers

Viva Texas Rivers! Edited by Steven L. Davis and Sam L. Pfiester (Texas A&M University Press, 256 pp., $29.95)

It's no coincidence that John Graves' Goodbye to a River is a Texas literary classic. The book continues to inspire Texans' love affair with their 15 major rivers since its publication in 1959. In this collection of essays, Texas writers new and old sing love songs to our waterways. As Wes Ferguson writes of the Sabine River, and by extension all Texas rivers: "Because it's our river, and we should celebrate it. We should know it."

Day Trips: Four Books for Daytrippers

Explore Texas: A Nature Travel Guide by Mary O. Parker, photos by Jeff Parker (Texas A&M University Press, 288 pp., $28)

This guide to natural areas around the state identifies with beautiful prose and photographs Texas wildlife, and where and when to find them. It's a storehouse of valuable information.

Day Trips: Four Books for Daytrippers

100 Things to Do in Texas Before You Die (Second Edition) by E.R. Bills (Reedy Press, 192 pp., $22.50)

The author doesn't plow much new ground here, but he hits all of the high points of iconic locations around the state. This is a great guide for new arrivals to Texas (an estimated 1,000 per day), but if you've been around the pasture awhile, you probably know most of the 100.

Day Trips: Four Books for Daytrippers

Unsettled Land by Sam W. Haynes (Basic Books, 464 pp., $35)

Haynes tells the story of the founding of Texas with all its greed, bigotry, heroism, and self-sacrifice. The accomplishments of William Goyens, a Black pioneer and entrepreneur in Nacogdoches, signify the diverse society that Texas could have become, while William Wharton, a prominent plantation owner, exhibited the hate and duplicity that polluted the future. Seeing the whole picture of the founding of Texas makes the story stronger, not weaker.

1,632nd in a series. Everywhere is a day trip from somewhere: Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Top 10 Events in 2022
Day Trips: Top 10 Events in 2022
Cap’n Day Trips reflects on a year of adventure

Gerald E. McLeod, Dec. 16, 2022

Day Trips: Port Lavaca
Day Trips: Port Lavaca
A fisherman’s paradise worth exploring

Gerald E. McLeod, Dec. 9, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Viva Texas Rivers!, Steven L. Davis, Sam L. Pfiester, John Graves, Goodbye to a River, Wes Ferguson, Sabine River, Explore Texas, Mary O. Parker, Jeff Parker, 100 Things to Do in Texas Before You Die, E.R. Bills, Unsettled Land, Sam W. Haynes

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Santiago Jiménez Jr.
Antone's Nightclub
Carol
at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  