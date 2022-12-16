Qmmunity: Sooo Extra

Extra, extra, soooo extra: Here are a few updates on the Austin-area queer scene.

Our Chron Music writers have written on the reopening of North Door at a new addy (908 E. Fifth #106-107), but what about the hand guiding this fresh start? Queer hip-hop artist Thelonious Love is ND's new general manager. Love, who used to work the door at ye olde ND, brings the good vibes, great drinks, and general warmth to the space's soft opening that started the first weekend of December. Check out the new digs, 9pm-2am, on weekends, and reach out to Love if yer interested in booking a show in the space.

Out Youth and Black Trans Leadership of Austin released the results of the QTBIPOC Needs Assessment for Central Texas. This collaborative project between the two orgs focused on gathering data from the underrepresented population of queer and trans Black and Indigenous people of color in the Central Texas area, utilizing a community-led survey in order to make sure the community of interest was in the driver's seat for the research project. Just a few of their findings: 40% of participants did not feel their LGBTQIA2S+ identity was respected by health care providers, and 44% said they have had to sacrifice basic needs like food or medical care in order to pay housing costs. Check out the full report as well as presentation slides, videos, and issue briefs at txtranshealth.org/qtbipoc-na.

This Sunday, Frida Friday ATX, along with Kelly Kline, hosts a Legendary Drag Brunch at the Brewtorium, noon to 4pm. This event will feature performances from Candis Kline McCall, Goldie Haynes, Rachel Mykels, Bella Kline, Sierra Mykels, Trishon Victoria, and of course from Kelly herself. Also, since this all takes place during Kelly's 19th Annual Pink Santa Toy Drive (benefiting folks like SAFE Alliance, Casa Marianella, and Settlement Home for Children), brunchers are encouraged to bring unopened toy donations – so check out the wish list hosted on austinpride.org/pinksanta. ALSO also, Qmmunity will be tabling there. Come to the drag brunch, babes; we'll have new Qmmunity-branded bandanas.

Q’d Up

Neon Rainbows Have a happy "YEEHAW-lidays" at this queer country dance party. Plus: Brigitte Bandit's Big Tiddy Country Christmas Special. Fri., Dec. 16, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/boiorbison.

Die Felicia: A Holiday Horror Ho-Down Put some ho-ho-horror in yer holidays. Fri., Dec. 16, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. fb.com/diefelicia.

POP! Holidazed Eastside Pop Up and The Little Gay Shop collab for a holiday market with over 30 local vendors. Sat., Dec. 17, 11am-4pm. Top Drawer Thrift, 4902 Burnet Rd. instagram.com/topdrawerthriftaustin.

GRA's Festive Fest Girls Rock Austin celebrates a stellar year with a party stuffed with music, speakers, and more. Sat., Dec. 17, 5-10pm. Feels So Good, 211 E. Alpine. girlsrockaustin.org.

Krampus Night Bazaar A gothic bazaar bursting with holiday cheer. Sat., Dec. 17, 5-10pm. The Glass Coffin, 3009 N. I-35. instagram.com/the.glass.coffin.

QBWA Ugly Sweater Party Join Queer Black Women Alliance in your ugliest sweater. Sat., Dec. 17, 6-9pm. The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co., 1305 W. Oltorf. Free but RSVP. queerblackwomenalliance.org.

Baked Sale TLGS and Redeemer CBD's bake sale benefiting Central Texas Food Bank boasts baked goods infused with CBD, plus free coffee from Try Hard Coffee Roasters. Sun., Dec. 18, 10am-2pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport. thelittlegayshop.com.

Gayme Night Embrace Austin and allgo throw a community game night with tons of options from consoles to analog. Sun., Dec. 18, 6-8pm. ASHwell, 3100 Red River. Free but RSVP. allgo.org.

SunSLAY Drag Brunch Amber Nicole Davenport hosts this monthly drag brunch where you can always expect great tunes, delightful drag, and endless cocktails. Sun., Dec. 18, noon-3pm. Wax Myrtle's, 506 San Jacinto. $15. fb.com/waxmyrtles.

Queer Trivia Test your holiday know-how with Aira Juliet and The Little Gay Shop at this month's Queer Trivia. Tue., Dec. 20, 7pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady, 956/212-7848. thelittlegayshop.com.

Girl Bluntz Puff puff but don't pass up this smoked-up soiree with DJs Lavender Thug and Y2K. Thu., Dec. 22. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. instagram.com/coconutclub.austin.