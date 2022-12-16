Columns

Qmmunity: Sooo Extra

Qmmunity gathers all of what’s news for youse this week

By James Scott, Fri., Dec. 16, 2022


Kelly Kline at a Legendary Drag Brunch (courtesy of Frida Friday ATX)

Extra, extra, soooo extra: Here are a few updates on the Austin-area queer scene.

Our Chron Music writers have written on the reopening of North Door at a new addy (908 E. Fifth #106-107), but what about the hand guiding this fresh start? Queer hip-hop artist Thelonious Love is ND's new general manager. Love, who used to work the door at ye olde ND, brings the good vibes, great drinks, and general warmth to the space's soft opening that started the first weekend of December. Check out the new digs, 9pm-2am, on weekends, and reach out to Love if yer interested in booking a show in the space.

Out Youth and Black Trans Leadership of Austin released the results of the QTBIPOC Needs Assessment for Central Texas. This collaborative project between the two orgs focused on gathering data from the underrepresented population of queer and trans Black and Indigenous people of color in the Central Texas area, utilizing a community-led survey in order to make sure the community of interest was in the driver's seat for the research project. Just a few of their findings: 40% of participants did not feel their LGBTQIA2S+ identity was respected by health care providers, and 44% said they have had to sacrifice basic needs like food or medical care in order to pay housing costs. Check out the full report as well as presentation slides, videos, and issue briefs at txtranshealth.org/qtbipoc-na.

This Sunday, Frida Friday ATX, along with Kelly Kline, hosts a Legendary Drag Brunch at the Brewtorium, noon to 4pm. This event will feature performances from Candis Kline McCall, Goldie Haynes, Rachel Mykels, Bella Kline, Sierra Mykels, Trishon Victoria, and of course from Kelly herself. Also, since this all takes place during Kelly's 19th Annual Pink Santa Toy Drive (benefiting folks like SAFE Alliance, Casa Marianella, and Settlement Home for Children), brunchers are encouraged to bring unopened toy donations – so check out the wish list hosted on austinpride.org/pinksanta. ALSO also, Qmmunity will be tabling there. Come to the drag brunch, babes; we'll have new Qmmunity-branded bandanas.

Q’d Up

Neon Rainbows Have a happy "YEEHAW-lidays" at this queer country dance party. Plus: Brigitte Bandit's Big Tiddy Country Christmas Special. Fri., Dec. 16, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/boiorbison.

Die Felicia: A Holiday Horror Ho-Down Put some ho-ho-horror in yer holidays. Fri., Dec. 16, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. fb.com/diefelicia.

POP! Holidazed Eastside Pop Up and The Little Gay Shop collab for a holiday market with over 30 local vendors. Sat., Dec. 17, 11am-4pm. Top Drawer Thrift, 4902 Burnet Rd. instagram.com/topdrawerthriftaustin.

GRA's Festive Fest Girls Rock Austin celebrates a stellar year with a party stuffed with music, speakers, and more. Sat., Dec. 17, 5-10pm. Feels So Good, 211 E. Alpine. girlsrockaustin.org.

Krampus Night Bazaar A gothic bazaar bursting with holiday cheer. Sat., Dec. 17, 5-10pm. The Glass Coffin, 3009 N. I-35. instagram.com/the.glass.coffin.

QBWA Ugly Sweater Party Join Queer Black Women Alliance in your ugliest sweater. Sat., Dec. 17, 6-9pm. The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co., 1305 W. Oltorf. Free but RSVP. queerblackwomenalliance.org.

Baked Sale TLGS and Redeemer CBD's bake sale benefiting Central Texas Food Bank boasts baked goods infused with CBD, plus free coffee from Try Hard Coffee Roasters. Sun., Dec. 18, 10am-2pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport. thelittlegayshop.com.

Gayme Night Embrace Austin and allgo throw a community game night with tons of options from consoles to analog. Sun., Dec. 18, 6-8pm. ASHwell, 3100 Red River. Free but RSVP. allgo.org.

SunSLAY Drag Brunch Amber Nicole Davenport hosts this monthly drag brunch where you can always expect great tunes, delightful drag, and endless cocktails. Sun., Dec. 18, noon-3pm. Wax Myrtle's, 506 San Jacinto. $15. fb.com/waxmyrtles.

Queer Trivia Test your holiday know-how with Aira Juliet and The Little Gay Shop at this month's Queer Trivia. Tue., Dec. 20, 7pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady, 956/212-7848. thelittlegayshop.com.

Girl Bluntz Puff puff but don't pass up this smoked-up soiree with DJs Lavender Thug and Y2K. Thu., Dec. 22. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. instagram.com/coconutclub.austin.

Want more queer? Visit austinchronicle.com/qmmunity
More Qmmunity columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More LGBTQ
Qmmunity: Holigay Hurrahs
Qmmunity: Holigay Hurrahs
Enjoy a holiday feast of queer Austin markets, drag brunches, and more, oh my!

James Scott, Dec. 9, 2022

Qmmunity: The Gift of Gay
Qmmunity: The Gift of Gay
Tips on how to shop small and queer from The Little Gay Shop’s Justin Galicz

James Scott, Dec. 2, 2022

More Qmmunity
Qmmunity: Setting the Table
Qmmunity: Setting the Table
Fill up your plate with all sorts of deliciously fun queer Austin events

James Scott, Nov. 25, 2022

Qmmunity: Scorpio Season
Qmmunity: Scorpio Season
For the Qmmunity editor’s birthday, have an extra helping of queer events with yer slice of b-day cake

James Scott, Nov. 18, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

LGBTQ, North Door, Thelonious Love, Out Youth, Black Trans Leadership of Austin, QTBIPOC Needs Assessment for Central Texas, Kelly Kline, Frida Friday ATX, The Brewtorium, Pink Santa Toy Drive

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Watchmaker's Song
Neill-Cochran House Museum
Texas Gentlemen, Croy & the Boys at Sagebrush
Peter Grosz
at ColdTowne Theater
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  