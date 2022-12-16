Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Glitter is aluminum metalized polyethylene terephthalate. Modern tinsel is typically made from polyvinyl chloride film coated with a metallic finish.

At age 90, Ernest Borgnine became the oldest person to receive a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in A Grandpa for Christmas.

During a Beatles press conference on Aug. 28, 1966, a reporter asked what they thought of Time magazine's claim that "Day Tripper" was about a prostitute and "Norwegian Wood" was about a lesbian. McCartney joked, "We were just trying to write songs about prostitutes and lesbians, that's all."

Near Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, the bay lobster/flathead lobster is called the Moreton Bay bug. They are not true lobsters, but a type of slipper lobster, more closely related to spiny lobsters and furry lobsters. Another slipper lobster found in Australia is the Balmain bug.

A dieresis is a mark placed over a vowel to indicate that it is sounded in a separate syllable, as in "naïve."