Day Trips: Top 10 Events in 2022

Top 10 events in 2022 for the day-tripper:

1) Guadalupe Mountains National Park turned 50 years old in September. It is one of two national parks in Texas.

2) Houston Zoo turned 100 years old in April. It is the fourth-oldest zoo in Texas.

3) Greenlights, an autobiography by Matthew McConaughey, was published in 2020. This year I discovered the audiobook read by the author, which was even more entertaining and a great way to tackle a long drive.

4) Jacob's Well outside of Wimberley stopped flowing in July, for only the fourth time in recorded history.

5) Meow Wolf of Santa Fe, N.M., announced new outposts of the crazy amusement portals coming to Grapevine in 2023 and Houston in 2024. Sorry, Austin.

6) Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa, Okla., opened in May. I know it's not in Texas, but Dylan fans around the world rejoiced.

7) Austin art collector Laura Young purchased a priceless, centuries-old stone sculpture of a man's head at a Goodwill store, reminding us all to shop local.

8) Galveston Island State Park reopened the beach side of the park in June. After being damaged by Hurricane Ike in 2008, the renovated portion opened 95 new campsites.

9) The summer of 2022 was the third-hottest in the 128 years of recordkeeping.

10) A new grass house has been built at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site. Volunteers, including members of the Caddo Nation of Oklahoma, built the replacement of a replica that was destroyed in a tornado in April 2019 that also ruined the museum. The grass hut helps to give context to the ceremonial mounds at the site.

1,631st in a series. Everywhere is a day trip from somewhere: Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.