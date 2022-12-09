Qmmunity: Holigay Hurrahs

Such a busy time, isn't it? Holidays are a handful and leave us emotionally threadbare by the end of 'em. This week, I'll keep my column short so as to make room for the many, MANY local holigay hurrahs going on. News for the queer community has been rough the past few weeks, so take comfort in the joy and merriment your local qmmunity offers. Remember: The moon is bright. The spirit's up. We're here tonight (or whenever you've picked this column up – I won't judge), and that's enough. Here's hoping y'all have a simply wonderful nondenominational holiday time out there.

Q’d Up

Yum Two back-to-back tasty queer DJ sets: Babi Boi and Scam Likely, followed by Y2K and Lavender Thug. Thu., Dec. 8, 9pm. Empire Control Room & Garage, 606 E. Seventh. instagram.com/__scamlikely__.

It's Giving ... Holidays! This nondenominational celebration is hosted by Hermajestie the Hung and will have complimentary food & drinks, music, performances, holiday markets, and raffles. Fri., Dec. 9, 6-10:30pm. Kind Clinic, 101 W. Koenig #100. Free but RSVP. kindclinic.org.

Husky An all-inclusive pup/pet play party celebrating players of all sizes. For the December edition, the theme is onesies. Second Fridays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Poo Poo Platter All they want for Christmas is youuuuu ... to come and see this tribute to Ms. Glitter herself: Mariah Carey. Fri., Dec. 9, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. instagram.com/poopooatx.

OutFitness Run Club Join with fellow fitness-lovin' queers and choose from either a 5- to 3-mile run or a 1- to 2-mile walk. Sat., Dec. 10, 9am. Austin High Tennis Center, 1717 W. Cesar Chavez. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/outfitnessatx.

Mutiny Christmas Market A holiday market with all the Mutiny fixins: tunes, treasures, tasty snacks, and more. Sat., Dec. 10, 2-7pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. instagram.com/mutiny_market.

Vixens After Dark: Christmas Spectacular Celebrate XXXmas with the Vixens at a variety show benefiting Out Youth. Sat., Dec. 10, 7pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth. instagram.com/vixensofvolstead.

Fancy! A Holiday Extravaganza Fat Bottom Cabaret gives you glitz and glam during this night of pure elegance. Sat., Dec. 10, 8pm. Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress. $45-60. austintheatre.org.

Rancho Oro Disco This Western disco celebrates Bobby Johns' 50th and benefits Transgender Education Network of Texas and Giving Austin Labor Support. Sat., Dec. 10, 8pm. Mohawk, 912 Red River. $40. bobbyjohns.com.

Clinks Raise a glass with host Eva Inez and special guests Gothess Jasmine, Celia Light, Harlot, and Scarlet Rose Steel. Sat., Dec. 10, 9pm. Little Drinks Lounge, 3801 S. Congress #116. instagram.com/clinks_atx.

Them/They-tal Catch this nonbinary celebration and benefit for Randi Welch with performances from Bad Luck Penny, Mommy Gun, KindKeith, and Alex y los Cósmicos. Sat., Dec. 10, 9:30pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. swandiveaustin.com.

Gays With Clay Get your hands in clay for the holidays at one of two special edition classes taught by Les Del Fuego and Taryn Wood. Sun., Dec. 11, 11am-1pm & 2-4pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport. $40. thelittlegayshop.com.

A Holly Dolly Christmas The Best Little Drag Brunch in Texas brings you a Parton-perfect holiday drag brunch, hosted by "The Dolly of ATX" Brigitte Bandit. Sun., Dec. 11, 2pm. Sagebrush, 5500 S. Congress. $10. instagram.com/brigittebandit.

Sapphic Singles Develop connections and meet folks at your own pace during this informal mixer. Second Sundays, 3-5pm. Ani's Day & Night, 7107 E. Riverside. instagram.com/sapphicatx.

Homo for the Holigays A ho-ho-homo holiday show from your fave gender diverse drag troupe, the Boyz of Austin. Tue., Dec. 13, 9:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. 18+, $9. instagram.com/boyzofaustin.

Drag Excellence The Trans Era hosts the first drag show at this mother-daughter Latina-owned bar, with castmates Bobby Pudrido and Jasmania. Wed., Dec. 14, 8pm. Lulu's Austin, 10402 Menchaca Rd. Bldg. C. instagram.com/thetransera.

Queer Film Theory Four queer film "professors" present on the movies that made them, this time focusing on the classic gay holiday theme of Chosen Family. Thu., Dec. 15, 7:30pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. fb.com/queerfilmtheory101.

Late Night Talking Isis Payne invites you to appreciate all aspects of Harry Styles. Thu., Dec. 15, 8pm. Empire Control Room & Garage, 606 E. Seventh. $10. parishaustin.com.

The Red Party In recognition of World AIDS Day, the Q Austin throws a red carpet kiki ball with House of Lepore, plus free HIV/STI testing. Come dressed in "your best RED attire like you're going to the Academy Awards!" Thu., Dec. 15, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/theqaustin.