Columns

Oops!

Fri., Dec. 9, 2022

In "Austin at Large: What's Public, What's Private" (News, Dec. 2), we inadvertently suggested that all of the conservancies working with the city parks department have taken over operations and maintenance of greenbelts and trails. This is not true of the Shoal Creek Conservancy; the Parks Department is still responsible for maintaining the Shoal Creek Greenbelt. The Chronicle regrets the error.

In "Austin Police Delay Release of Shooting Footage" (News, Dec. 2), the story incorrectly stated APD was late releasing footage; our count of the 10 business days they had to release footage did not account for the Thanksgiving holiday. APD had until Dec. 1 to release the footage and did so that day. The Chronicle regrets the error.

More Oops columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Oops
Oops!
Oops!

June 12, 2020

Oops!
Oops!

June 22, 2018

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Austin Puppet Incident
Dougherty Arts Center
Krampus: The Fright Before Christmas at House of Torment
Riverboat Gamblers (single release), Band of Bastards, Magic Rockers of Texas, Dregs at The 13th Floor
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  