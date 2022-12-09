In "Austin at Large: What's Public, What's Private" (News, Dec. 2), we inadvertently suggested that all of the conservancies working with the city parks department have taken over operations and maintenance of greenbelts and trails. This is not true of the Shoal Creek Conservancy; the Parks Department is still responsible for maintaining the Shoal Creek Greenbelt. The Chronicle regrets the error.

In "Austin Police Delay Release of Shooting Footage" (News, Dec. 2), the story incorrectly stated APD was late releasing footage; our count of the 10 business days they had to release footage did not account for the Thanksgiving holiday. APD had until Dec. 1 to release the footage and did so that day. The Chronicle regrets the error.