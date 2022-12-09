Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

From the song "L.A. Woman" by the Doors: "Mr. Mojo Risin'" is an anagram of "Jim Morrison," who was the band's lead singer and song's co-author.

Coyotes, foxes, and even wolves are afraid of donkeys.

When you try to fix something and it ends up worse, there's a Yiddish word for that: farpotshket. As in, "Don't try to fix the car. You'll make it farpotshket." It also works as an exclamation, as in, "I spilled wine on myself while trying to open the bottle. Farpotshket!"

The word "anecdote" comes from Greek historian Procopius' Anecdota, "a-" meaning "not" and "ekdidonai" meaning "to publish." In Anecdota, also known as the Secret History, Procopius criticized Emperor Justinian and others and the idea was not to publish it until after Procopius' death.

The Texas Capitol is taller than the U.S. Capitol, but at around 450 feet, the Louisiana Capitol in Baton Rouge is taller than both.