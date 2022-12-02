We Have an Issue: This One’s on Us

We've always encouraged our readers to find creative ways to extend the life cycle of their copy of the Chronicle – after, of course, they've read it cover to cover, and ideally patronized a few of our advertisers, too.

Animal shelters have used the paper to line cages, and I'm sure we're in many Austin homes, as well, keeping hamster cages and cat litter boxes tidy.

Other applications: artistic – papier-mâché, naturally, though I think you'll find we're a little floppy for origami. Nestling breakables inside moving boxes. Cleaning windows (newsprint arguably makes a superior wipe to paper towels). I'm told one of our delivery drivers, a potter, has experimented with turning the paper into bricks he calls "Chroncrete."

(A nonstarter: Years ago, somebody had the bright idea for a 4/20 issue to try to turn the Chronicle into rolling papers, but that idea never got off the ground. I think there was some concern about poisoning our readers – not with rhetoric but with actual toxins.)

The thrifty among us know the Chronicle also makes excellent wrapping paper. And since this is our annual Gift Guide issue, we figured we'd go the extra mile and really gussy the paper up for gift wrappers. I think Art Director Zeke Barbaro's design is just delightful.

That said, I'd like to direct your attention to some gift ideas that require zero wrapping. Cruise over to p.31 to find the Wish List, our annual charitable giving guide. We'll be featuring different nonprofits on the Wish List page throughout December, and you can find them all online now at austinchronicle.com/wishlist.

ONLINE THIS WEEK

Video: A Thanksgiving Day Jam Watch the Society for the Preservation of Texas Music's pocket-doc revisiting Doug Sahm and the Grateful Dead's impromptu 1972 performance at the Armadillo World Headquarters.

Holiday Events off the Beaten Path Create some new holiday traditions with alternative light displays, cabaret, and a Christmas pop-up bar, to name a few.

Day Trips & Beyond Gerald McLeod rounds up Texas travel news and road trip ideas for December, including holiday festivities in Llano and the Texas Furniture Makers' Show in Kerrville.

"Side-Splitting Schadenfreude" Bob Abelman reviews Austin Playhouse's The (One-Act) Play That Goes Wrong.

Down the Rabbit Hole Something in the Dirt filmmakers Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson explain their favorite conspiracies.

ATX Television FestIval News The homegrown TV fest has been acquired by SXSW co-owner Penske Media. austinchronicle.com/giftguide.