Qmmunity: The Gift of Gay

Tips on how to shop small and queer from the Little Gay Shop’s Justin Galicz

By James Scott, Fri., Dec. 2, 2022


2021's Drag Santa Tequila Rose with Holigay shoppers (courtesy of The Little Gay Shop)

Ring-a-ding-ding, babes: It's the time of year for everyone to let their material girl flags fly, aka the gifting season. Check out our gay gift guide, where yours truly has written up options for any type'a person on your holiday buying list.

But how to get all those gifties without falling into big-box-store capitalism's thrall, hm? Over email, I asked The Little Gay Shop co-owner Justin Galicz for tips on how folks can shop small and queer this year. "Check out the markets and events that businesses like ours are hosting to find multiple makes at the same space," Galicz advises. He suggests starting with favorites like Eastside Pop Up (who will be hosting the Holiday Sip & Shop at the Brewtorium on Sunday, Dec. 4, noon to 5pm), Frida Friday ATX, and Mutiny Market, in addition to TLGS's offerings. Their upcoming Holigay Market on Sat., Dec 3, 11am to 4pm at TLGS, promises not just over 50 ATX-based vendors, but also free coffee and a photo booth with Gothess Jasmine playing Drag Santa.

Another tip from Galicz is to shop early: "Running and operating a small business is hard ... When you order early, that gives you time to troubleshoot in the event the package is lost or damaged." There's also the option to give a gift card, which allows the recipient more flexibility, Galicz says, "but still allows you to support local businesses and encourage shopping small and queer."

If you're a little light in both loafers and wallet, Galicz offers alternatives to buying in order to support local queer biz. "Sharing [a local business'] social media posts," he says, "telling friends about them, and sending them a nice DM are all easy and cost-free things you can do to spread the love this season."

Q’d Up

Kind Clinic: Rock the Ribbon Starting on World AIDS Day, the clinic provides 24 hours of free HIV testing. Thu.-Fri., Dec. 1-2, 9pm-9pm. Kind Clinic, 101 W. Koenig #100. Free. fb.com/kindclinic.

Big Tits, Bigger Dreams Brigitte Bandit brings back the only noncompetitive drag open stage, this time with a drag accessories swap. Thu., Dec. 1, 7pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

UnBEARable! ATX's longest-running camp-comedy drag institution. First Thursdays, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. theironbear.com.

Patika Holiday Market Patika Coffee offers hot chocolate, mulled wine, and their great coffee at this holiday market filled with local makers. Fri., Dec. 2, noon-4pm. Patika Wine & Coffee, 2159 S. Lamar. patikacoffee.com.

Slay Ride: An AGMC Holiday Concert Austin Gay Men's Chorus welcomes you on a festive musical journey. Dec. 2-4. Fri.-Sat., 8pm; Sun., 7pm. First Baptist Church of Austin, 901 Trinity. $20-45. atxgmc.org.

Britney Night Oops! She's done it again – aging that is. It's Britney's b-day and Howdy Gals ATX is gathering a buncha hot girlies to celebrate. Plus: This party benefits SAFE. Fri., Dec. 2, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. howdygalsatx.com.

Quiet! 09 Release Party Silk Club ATX, a local group of Asian women, nonbinary, and genderqueer creatives, celebrates the ninth issue of their multi-medium zine. Sat., Dec. 3, 7-10:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/silkclubatx.

Gravel Group Ride Bikers of all experience levels and queerness are invited to ride with special guest Rebecca Rusch, a seven-time world champion. Sun., Dec. 4, 9am-noon. ATX Bikes, 5701 W. Slaughter Ste. A-110. Free. queergravel.com.

Big Ole Drag Brunch Enjoy this family friendly, all ages drag brunch hosted by Maxine LaQueene and Eileen Dover. First Sundays, 12pm. The Little Darlin', 6507 Circle S. instagram.com/eileendover.foryou.

The People's Market The Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation, in partnership with Frida Friday ATX, hosts a market celebrating inclusivity and diversity. Sun., Dec. 4, 1-5pm. Republic Square, 422 Guadalupe. fb.com/downtownaustinalliance.

A John Waters Christmas Everyone's favorite queer provocateur is back to roast the Yuletide once again. Mon., Dec. 5, 7pm. Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress. $25-55. austintheatre.org.

Accessing Pleasure Through Queer Dance Learn about and practice the healing art of salsa dancing. Tue., Dec. 6, 6-8pm. Earth Commons, 813 Springdale. Free but RSVP. allgo.org.

Come as You Are A queer variety show with a li'l bit of everything. Tuesdays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Queer Game Night Meet up with other queer adults for a sober and inclusive night of board games. Every other Wednesday, 6-8pm. San Marcos Public Library, 625 E. Hopkins. Free but RSVP. sanmarcostx.gov/586/library.

Want more queer? Visit austinchronicle.com/qmmunity
LGBTQ, Gift Guide 2022, The Little Gay Shop, Justin Galicz, Eastside Pop Up, Holigay Market

