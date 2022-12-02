Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Dec. 2, 2022

After listening to the Beatles' Rubber Soul, Brian Wilson was inspired to write the song "God Only Knows" and the Pet Sounds album.

In the 1800s, pumpkin pie was viewed as a symbol against slavery. It was a favorite with New England abolitionists and featured in their literature. Some in the Confederacy thought it was a way to impose Yankee traditions on the South. 

During World War II, the British came up with a strange idea: Project Habakkuk, which involved making aircraft carriers out of giant icebergs.

In 1909, a Smithsonian explorer named G.E. Kincaid took a solo boat trip on the Colorado River to explore the Grand Canyon. He described a discovery that was never substantiated – a cave with an elaborate system of tunnels and chambers housing Egyptian artifacts. 

The 1897 Sears Roebuck catalog advertised 10-inch square mirrors for 50 cents ($15 in today's money).

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
