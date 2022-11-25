Qmmunity: Setting the Table

Let's set the table for a fine feast this year, whether you celebrate the holiday as Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving or Friends-giving (you know, when you watch the episode where Joey gets his head stuck in a turkey?). What's important is to pull together those you love to let them know you love them. Queer people deserve to be safe, happy, and well-loved – always.

Humans aren't the only ones celebrating this week: Die Felicia hosts Louisianna Purchase and Gothess Jasmine invite y'all into A Den of Vamps. Elysium will be teeming with fanged beauties this Friday, 10pm, along with special guest performers Preston Steamed and Amy H. Graves. If that's not enough to get your bat wings flapping, Die Felicia's gonna be sporting new merch courtesy of local artiste and fellow drag show host Tatiana Cholula. Bloody fantastic, isn't it?

Getting claustrophobic from being in close quarters with your relatives? One can only take so much turkey breath and conversations about bitcoin from distant cousins. Heal up at the post-Thanksgiving drag brunch premiering at Springdale Station this Sunday, Nov. 27, at 2pm: Chosen Family, with hosts CupCake and Justice. For the ticket price of $45 you'll get a whole buncha drag goodness, plus access to an open bar. Sip, sip, hooray, as they say.

Also: This Saturday's your last chance to catch We're the Queers, Fallout Theater and director Dylan Garsee's newest improvised show, at 7pm. The plot, a typical family sitcom being noted on their lack of LGBTQ representation and seeking to integrate more "gay" in their show without actually adding any queers, gets a boost from a cast of local Austin comic impressives – Irielle Wesley, Javier Ungo, drag queen YesAndra LaRonde, and Mase Kerwick (also the show's assistant director/producer). For those wanting background on We're the Queers development as well as a little locally relevant gossip, check out Wesley and Garsee's guest spot on the podcast Queertowne, with Kerwick hosting.

Q’d Up

The Little Gay Book Club Crack open a new queer lit selection every month with a subscription-based book club from the Little Gay Shop. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport. $0-50 per month. thelittlegayshop.com.

Good Pollution: Black Friday Holiday Special Clara Blackstone and Max Hairberg host this curated display of "weird comedy for trash people." Fri., Nov. 25, 8pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $10 online; $12 at the door. fb.com/goodpollution.

Kingdom Behold the majestic sights and sounds of drag royals at this trans-centric show. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Revelations Hosted by Nazareth, this show weaves each drag performance together in an elaborate storytelling session. Fourth Saturdays, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Small Business Saturday Market Shop and support local queer-owned vendors. Sat., Nov. 26, noon-5pm. The Brewtorium, 6015-A Dillard Cir. fb.com/fridafridayatx.

Vanguard/Queeraoke Catch Hermajestie the Hung's drag showcase before karaoke with host CupCake. Tuesdays, 9 & 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

Queer Black Women Alliance Meetup Enjoy a cup of coffee, a game, and conversation. Wed., Nov. 30, 5:30-8:30pm. Ani's Day & Night, 7107 E. Riverside. instagram.com/queerblackwomenallianceatx.

Britney's Birthday If you seek Amy, or just a good time, NowY2K at Barbs is celebrating the birth of Britney. Thu., Dec. 1, 10pm. Barbarella, 611 Red River. fb.com/barbarella.austin.9.

Kind Clinic: Rock the Ribbon Starting on World AIDS Day, the clinic provides 24 hours of free HIV testing for Texas Health Action's Rock the Ribbon initiative. Thu.-Fri., Dec. 1-2, 9pm-9pm. Kind Clinic, 1101 W. 40th #10. instagram.com/kindclinic.

Tongue in Cheek/Austin Vogue Nights Gaily giggle at this queer comedy open mic hosted by the hilarious Aira Juliet and Ivy Le, followed by House of Lepore's Austin Vogue Nights mini-ball. First Thursdays, 8 & 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Private Play A night of drag in a cabaret setting hosted by Maxine LaQueene, with a reverse happy hour from 9 to 10pm. Thu., Dec. 1, 10pm. Long Play Lounge, 704 W. St. Johns Ave. instagram.com/theonlymaxine.