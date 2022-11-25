Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Nov. 25, 2022

Big Diomede and Little Diomede are islands in the Bering Strait that separate Russia and the U.S. Big Diomede is part of Russia and Little Diomede is part of Alaska.

The sea bunny is a type of mollusk that belongs to the sea slug family.

Justin Timberlake is on record saying that soul and blues artist Donny Hathaway was the greatest singer of all time. Amy Winehouse said he was her favorite singer of all time and even referenced him in her hit song "Rehab." Unfortunately, Hathaway's mental illness caused him to jump to his death.

Two different comic strips named Dennis the Menace debuted in March 1951. In the American version, he is an adventurous yet well-meaning boy who often gets up to trouble. In the British version, he is a merciless, messy-haired little prankster.

The word "candidate" is derived from the Latin "candidus," which means "shining white." In ancient Rome, candidates wore bleached and chalked togas.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
