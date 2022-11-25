Columns

Day Trips: The Shady Llama, Wimberley

Craft beer and wine for the grownups, llamas for the kids

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Nov. 25, 2022


photos by Gerald E. McLeod

The Shady Llama Beer & Wine Garden radiates a laid-back Hill Country vibe over everyone who plops down at a picnic table or in an Adirondack chair with a glass of beer or wine under the oak trees to watch the sun set into the Wimberley Valley below.

"The kids come to see the llamas, the parents come for the beer," says Karalisa Sellers. Both big fans of Texas craft beers, she and her husband, Lamar, opened the bar in 2018.


Six llamas came with the property they purchased in 2015, 5 miles north of Wimberley and 10 miles south of Dripping Springs. They adopted a female llama last year who came with a spring surprise: On Halloween, the herd's ninth member, Witbier, was born.

It's nice of the couple to provide us with a place in the country to relax with friends and a local craft beer or Texas wine. Two food trucks complete the trifecta of a chill vibe.


The elephant at the llama farm is the taproom's smallish parking lot. "No parking" signs along the narrow and winding Ranch Road 12 are strictly enforced. Karalisa says the parking lot is constrained by the terrain, plus it tends to limit the crowds to a comfortable size. If the parking lot is full, she encourages day trippers to patronize one of the many other establishments in the Wimberley area. (For a list of other beer gardens in the area, see "10 Watering Holes from Dripping Springs to Wimberley" online.)

The Shady Llama Beer & Wine Garden is at 18325 RR 12, north of Wimberley. The capricious Texas weather can affect openings and closings, and winter hours have the bar closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Changes in hours due inclement weather (and cute llama videos) can be found on their Instagram and Facebook pages. Pets on leashes are welcome. For more information, go to theshadyllama.com.

1,628th in a series. Everywhere is a day trip from somewhere: Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Legendary Alpacas of Texas, Maypearl
Day Trips: Legendary Alpacas of Texas, Maypearl
Charming camelids welcome you to a peaceful farm getaway

Gerald E. McLeod, Nov. 18, 2022

Day Trips: Doris Miller Memorial, Waco
Day Trips: Doris Miller Memorial, Waco
Memorial honors African American war hero

Gerald E. McLeod, Nov. 11, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Shady Llama, Wimberley, Karalisa Sellers, Lamar Sellers, llamas, Shady Llama Beer & Wine Garden

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
PHOTO GALLERIES
Waterloo Greenway Conservancy's Creek Show
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  