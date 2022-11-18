We Have an Issue: Where the Wild Things Are

There are newer and fancier museums to choose from, but few inspire a sentimental feeling like Texas Memorial Museum does, especially in Austin natives who recall childhood trips to see the dinosaur fossils in the Hall of Geology and Paleontology or the wildlife dioramas on the third floor. The University of Texas' only science museum, TMM has had a tough stretch of years, closed first due to COVID and then more recently due to funding and staffing woes. In this week's cover feature, Claire Stevens talks with the museum staff about the history, and future, of this Austin icon.

A senior studying journalism at UT, Claire is one of six interns working with us this fall. We're at that point in the semester when the interns are really starting to hit their groove – when they regularly land bylines and they feel comfortable cracking jokes in the office with us. Bittersweetly, that's when we start making plans for their exit and for the arrival of the next intern class, which will start in January. Interested in applying for the spring session? We're accepting applications now; find out more at austinchronicle.com/intern.

Light It Up: Wondering what you'll see at Creek Show, Waterloo Greenway's annual art/light installation, which runs through Nov. 20? Get a sneak peek in Leila Saidane's photo gallery at austinchronicle.com/photos.

Climate Dispatches Continue: Texas Impact/Texas Interfaith Power & Light is on the ground at United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt and sending back daily dispatches. Find them all at austinchronicle.com/cop27 or on the Chronicle's YouTube channel: youtube.com/theaustinchronicle.

Where to Watch the World Cup: We've rounded up some local bars getting in on the fútbol action.

Think Captain America, but in Spain: Eugenio Mira takes apart superhero tropes in his HBO Max superspy series García!

Parish on Pause: Resound and Heard Presents' 6-month-old new music venue sustained fire damage last month, relocating and canceling concerts into early December.

More From SXSW: A new slate of speakers announced for the March 2023 Fest include Palme d'Or-winning French filmmaker Julia Ducournau (Titane), software engineer and satirist Molly White (Web3 Is Going Just Great), comedian and activist Cheech Marin, Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert, Grammy nominee Valerie June, UT's Dr. Kate Biberdorf of Kate the Chemist fame, and William Hurley, aka Whurley, founder of Chaotic Moon Studios and Strangeworks.

Raise a Glass: ATX Television Fest announced its 2023 award for Achievement in Television eXcellence will go to TV legend James Burrows, co-creator of Cheers.