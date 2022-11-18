Qmmunity: Scorpio Season

Scorpios run in my family. Last week was my dad's and his mother's birthdays, and two weeks before that were my mom's parents' birthdays. And today is my birthday (Nov. 17). That's right: Your trusty Qmmunity editor is a secretive, dramatic Scorp, and a 29-year-old one at that. Since I'm the water sign who writes this column, here's a little more about me.

I've lived in Austin for about five years, though I originate from Arizona. When I started at The Austin Chronicle, I was a proofreader and still am; there are no positions at this paper where one wears a singular hat. You will always be thrice behatted. Thanks to encouragement from my former Chron-fidante Beth Sullivan, in 2019 I pitched a story to then-Qmmunity Editor Sarah Marloff about a local queer film night at Barrel O' Fun, aka Queer Film Theory 101. Thus began a career of chatting with cool Austinites about their cool queer events so I could then write cool stories for my cool editors.

As the current Qmmunity editor, I confess that I feel constantly in the shadow of both Beth and Sarah. They were my mentors and fantastic advocates for the city's LGBTQ community. I will never fill their shoes, mostly because we wear different sizes and styles of footwear. (Sarah: a chic heel; Beth: a yee-haw cowboy boot; me: Vans that have special cushions inside for my plantar fasciitis.) What I hope to do, rather than fill the space of my incredible predecessors, is to create my own lasting impression through covering, highlighting, and honoring Austin's queer community the best that I can.

Additional fun facts about me: I love anime, and my top three are Revolutionary Girl Utena, Death Note, and Neon Genesis Evangelion. I did a short podcast over 2020 with my friend Saam Pahlavan called Yugi-Bros, where we recapped the first season of Yu-Gi-Oh! My favorite movie and book genre is horror, and right now I'm reading The Only Good Indians by Stephan Graham Jones (borrowed from Assistant News Editor Maggie Q. Thompson). And I love going to local queer events – vendor markets, drag performances, variety shows, etc. If you see me, wave hello! I'll be the Scorpio in the Vans.

Q’d Up

For Spite Presents A lineup to warm up your Thursday, with Transy Warhol, Zeta, Born Twins, and Petra von Kan't. Thu., Nov. 17, 6:30-11pm. The Far Out Lounge & Stage, 8504 S. Congress. $10. thefaroutaustin.com.

Syrens of Symbiocene A costume dance party themed around "Faerie Alien Troll," with performances from Gothess Jasmine, DJ Lady Vitamins, DJ Shadow Sweat, Sabrina the Fairy, and Leila Noone. Thu., Nov. 17, 7pm. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $10; free in costume. instagram.com/owlfactory.

Queer Film Theory: Grrrrl Power Four queer film "professors" cover their favorite movies with Strong Female Leads. Thu., Nov. 17, 7:30-9pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. fb.com/queerfilmtheory101.

Sappho's Songs Gothess Jasmine hosts and curates this intentionally lesbian/sapphic space with that gay Greek poet energy flowing through every performance. Note: Lesbians of all genders are welcome. Third Fridays, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Might Be Magic A night of techno, acid, house, and more, with "High Priestess of the Motherbeat" and co-founder of T4T LUV NRG Eris Drew (Brooklyn), Mystic Bill (Miami), Brett Johnson (ATX), and Mouthfeel (ATX). Fri., Nov. 18, 10pm. Club Eternal, 207 W. Fourth. $20-30. instagram.com/clubeternal.

Queer Speed Dating Grab a cocktail or two and meet potential beaus for cuffing season. Sat., Nov. 19, 6pm. House Wine, 408 Josephine. $25. instagram.com/queerspeeddating.

Transexual Menace This powerful doc explores America's burgeoning trans rights movement, from early leaders like Virginia Prince to contemporary activist groups. Sat., Nov. 19, 7:30pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. austinfilm.org/cinema.

Clinks Eva Inez hosts this drink-raisingly good drag show, featuring special guests Basüra, MK Ultra, Bobby Pudrido, and Targét. Sat., Nov. 19, 9pm. Little Drinks Lounge, 3801 S. Congress #116. instagram.com/clinks_atx.

Midnight Brunch: Scorpio Edition Combining the fun of a Sunday brunch with the grown, sexy vibes of a Saturday evening, this event celebrates Semaj the Real MC's b-day and centers Black queerness. Sat., Nov. 19, 9pm. Swing Hookah Lounge, 617 E. Seventh. $10-300. instagram.com/therealmcjr3.

p1nkstar's Birthday Dance Revolution Befitting the electronica empress, this dance party/fundraising show boasts not just an all-trans DJ lineup with BoyFriend ATX, La Morena, Ruby Knight, and Lavender Thug, but also performances from Louisianna Purchase, Brigitte Bandit, Salem Ofax, and Veronica Valentine. Sat., Nov. 19, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/p1nkstar_.

Mutiny Market These delightful mutineers bring a market with tunes from ULoveI, local vendors, and free Frito pie (with a drink purchase) until 5pm. Sat., Nov. 19, 3-8pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth. instagram.com/mutiny_market.

Baked Sale The Little Gay Shop along with Redeemer CBD gets you baked for Thanksgiving with this bake sale and art show that benefits Central Texas Food Bank. Plus: free coffee from Try Hard Roasters. Sun., Nov. 20, 11am-3pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport. instagram.com/thelittlegayshop.

The People's Market Come on down to this year's final People's Market from Las Ofrendas, Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, and the Downtown Austin Alliance. Enjoy vendors, food, and more. Sun., Nov. 20, 1-5pm. Republic Square, 422 Guadalupe. Free but RSVP. fb.com/fridafridayatx.

'90s & 2000s Country Drag Brunch Playdate ATX lassos a country confabulation of drag talent, hosted by Eileen Dover with Playmates Cheri Bomb, Kiki Divine, and an extra special guest. Sun., Nov. 20, 1pm. The Far Out Lounge & Stage, 8504 S. Congress. $10. instagram.com/playdate.atx.

Bottoms Up! Wanderlust's resident queens Scarlett Kiss & Cheeki Khant serve a wallop of food, drinks, and drag for a brunch with a punch. Sundays, noon-4pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady. Free but RSVP. wanderlustwine.com.

Lesbian Wedding: Thicc Thighs Edition Lineup includes DJ Jenny Hoyston, Gothess Jasmine, Adrienne Anemone, Ollie Velvet, Lynn Metcalf, Winona Grindr, BBQ Witch, Bone Baby, Fairy Aries, and Melding. Sun., Nov. 20, 3-9pm. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $5-10 donation. fb.com/saharaloungeatx.

Cheer Up Charlie's Angels Cheer Ups goes full throttle with this drag show staring Brigitte Bandit, Harlót, and Yvonna F. Mei plus special guest performers and DJs. Sundays, 7pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Drags and Dropkicks Uncanny Attractions presents a night of death drops, both drag and wrestling alike. Plus: queer wrestling icon Sonny Kiss from AEW. Sun., Nov. 20, 7pm. Mohawk, 912 Red River. $35-45. mohawkaustin.com.

Creekbed Carter Catch this queergrass artist on a Songwriter Night lineup that includes Buffalo Hunt, Jake Ames, Chasen Wayne, and Reno Feldkamp. Mon., Nov. 21, 8pm. Sagebrush, 5500 S. Congress. $5. instagram.com/yawnproductions.

Category Is... House of Lepore and Kind Clinic team up for this biweekly class on best practices for ballroom. Every other Wednesday, 7-10pm. Carver Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina. instagram.com/houseoflepore.