Shortly after adopting the name Jethro Tull, the band was misidentified on a record as "Jethro Toe."

In ancient Greece, a symposium took place after a banquet, when drinking for pleasure was accompanied by music, dancing, recitals, or conversation.

There's an urban myth that the nursery rhyme "The Muffin Man" is based on a 16th-century serial killer. Allegedly, Frederic Thomas Linwood lived on Drury Lane in London and killed as many as 15 children, as well as seven rival pastry chefs.

Because Americans are gaining more weight, middle seats are going away or won't be used on some airplanes.

The stoat, a type of weasel, reputedly mesmerizes prey such as rabbits by doing a "dance" (sometimes called the "weasel war dance"), followed by a bite to the spine at the back of the neck.