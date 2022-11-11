Columns

We Have an Issue: Election Post-Mortem

By Kimberley Jones, Fri., Nov. 11, 2022


Cover by Zeke Barbaro (Photos by Jana Birchum / John Anderson)

The elections were a real mixed bag. That the so-called red wave didn't materialize nationally is a relief, of course, but I'm still bummed the MAGA party made inroads at all when they've made so plain their plans for abolishing abortion, gutting voting rights, and continuing to megaphone Trump's mass delusions. In Texas, the bubble of hope keeping Beto aloft predictably got burst, and voters re-upped for another four years of the corruption and cruelty that have defined Abbott, Patrick, and Paxton's tenure so far. On the other other hand, Round Rock voters beat back the crazies looking to take over their school board. In Austin, some races got decided; others – like the mayoral race – will go to run-off in December; and we're sending to the U.S. House two most excellent public servants – one veteran, one first-time rep – in Lloyd Doggett and Greg Casar. So we celebrate the wins, try to learn something from the losses, and move on to the next thing. There's my segue.

The climate crisis is the most urgent threat we face, which is why I'm so pleased the Chronicle is partnering again with our friends at Texas Impact/Texas Interfaith Power & Light to host their daily video dispatches from the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), taking place this year in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Texas Impact/Texas Interfaith Power & Light is a faith-based nonprofit that provides theologically grounded public policy analysis to people of faith and other Texans. As a nonbeliever myself, I find their faith-based lens a really interesting point of entry to the climate conversation, though that's not exclusively the focus of their videos; dispatches so far have explored the interfaith climate community and the ruinous impact a handful of corporations and countries (most especially the U.S.) have had on less wealthy countries. You can find their ongoing coverage at austinchronicle.com/cop27, or on the Chronicle's YouTube channel.


