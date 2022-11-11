Qmmunity: Making Fetch Happen

Woof, woof: ATX Pup Weekend, aka Paws Across Texas, runs this Friday through Sunday, and celebrates Austin's pet play community. In addition to the second edition of the Iron Pup competition held at the Iron Bear, there will also be brunches, moshes, fashion shows, tea dances, drag events, a Pups on Ducks excursion, and much more – all on offer for free (but RSVP through pupweekend.com). Plus, pups of all sizes can enjoy the first of new monthly "body pawsitivity" night Husky at the Iron Bear. These activities come from the collaborative efforts of local businesses like Sir Rat Leather & Gear, the Iron Bear, Oilcan Harry's, and Package Menswear, plus orgs like pet play group Boop Society and San Antonio Kennel Klub.

Pup Atlas of Austin Puppy Culture spoke to me over email on the excitement around this three-day event, which seeks to address the lack of coordination between the different pet play packs across Texas. "At its core," he says, "the Texas Pup Weekend ideal is to highlight and showcase each [city's] groups and individual members while also celebrating the local businesses and talent that allow our community to thrive; those that have taken their time to carve out safe spaces for us." When it comes to Austin Puppy Culture, he says, there's a focus on including pup and pet players in the local queer, leather, and fetish communities. Their mantra, "Making Fetch Happen," allows for folks in the pet play community to feel comfortable marching in their gear during August's Pride parade. "We look forward to continuing our policy of All Pets Welcome," Pup Atlas says, "playing fetch, moshing, hosting charity events and getting some consensual belly rubs."

Q’d Up

Howdy Hoedown Howdy Gals invites you to a hottie hoedown, with Kiki Machine, Indoor Creature, Flora & Fawna, Hey Cowboy, and DJ Orya. Fri., Nov. 11, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $10. howdygalsatx.com.

Poo Poo Platter Celebrating a decade on the Elysium stage, Poo Poo Platter throws a drag Lilith Fair, featuring special guests Rosalind Hussell, Aira Juliet, and Lavender Thug. Fri., Nov. 11, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. instagram.com/poopooatx.

Queer Indie Games Showcase Part computer club, part homecoming, all gay: Games Y'all puts on a showcase of queer indie and experimental video games. Fri.-Sat., Nov. 12-13 & 19-20, noon-6pm. Museum of Human Achievement, Springdale & Lyons. Free; donations appreciated. gamesyall.com.

The Church The Church, a webseries highlighting queer and POC musicians and dancers, films a live dance party with performances from Lavender Thug, She23, and the Alien Babe. Doors close at 5pm. Sat., Nov. 12, 4-7pm. Suite 650, 2500 Hwy. 183 S. #650. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/she23.music.

GOD*: made in the image of … Austin's allgo celebrates 37 years with an art exhibition and talk that "allows the artist and audience to envision trans bodies created in the image of god encouraging a more inclusive world." Sat., Nov. 12, 6-8pm. Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale #122. allgo.org.

Thirst Trap Quench yer thirst with host Impulse Purchase, Dust Bunny, Carmen Getsum, Beauty, DJ Ruby Knight, and Logan Liqueur (DTX). Sat., Nov. 12, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5-10. instagram.com/impulsepurchasexo.

Drag Queen Storytime The Little Gay Shop presents a free public story time with drag artist Tequila Rose. Sun., Nov. 13, 10am-1pm. Garden Seventeen, 604 Williams. thelittlegayshop.com.

Vixens of Volstead Brunch like a true queen with the Vixens at their Eighties-themed brunch. DJ Boyfriend spins. Sundays, 1pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth. instagram.com/vixensofvolstead.

The Movement Kiki Ball Carver Museum and local Haus of SupaNova present a kiki ball with seven categories. Legendary TimTim Nike on the mic, and House of Lepore's BabiBoi spinning tunes. Sun., Nov. 13, 6-9pm. Carver Museum & Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina. instagram.com/babiboibitch.

Natalie's Revue Natalie Monáe Hole and her talented cast explore music and genres of the past in this curated drag show. Sun., Nov. 13, 9:30-11:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Come as You Are A queer variety show with a li'l bit of everything but never the same show twice. Tuesdays, 9pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Queer Trivia Go back to the Nineties with your super fly host Aira Juliet. Wed., Nov. 16, 7pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady. thelittlegayshop.com.

Divina: Noche Drag Latinx Hostess Tatiana Cholula and special guests serve an evening of Latinx queerness. Every other Wednesday, 9-11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/divinaaustintx.

A League of Their Own Trivia Night Join the Lez Hang Out podcast for trivia about the TV series. Thu., Nov. 17, 7-9pm. Virtual. $9.99. fb.com/lezhangoutpod.