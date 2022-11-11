Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Nov. 11, 2022

Veterans Day used to be called Armistice Day to mark the anniversary of the end of World War I. Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the name in 1954.

"Bidet" means "pony" in French, as the classic bidet must be straddled.

Assyrtiko is a white Greek wine grape indigenous to the island of Santorini. It is also grown in Australia and California. Wines made from the grape grown on Santorini pair well with anything that comes from the sea except sushi – unless you like the taste of aluminum foil.

At one point, they were thinking about including a laugh track on the 1966 Batman TV show.

The music video for "Runaway Train" by Soul Asylum included pictures and names of missing children. The video's director, Tony Kaye, said 26 missing children were found after being featured in the video. According to guitarist Dan Murphy, some of the cases featured in the video had ended in tragedy.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
