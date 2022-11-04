Qmmunity: Qristian Qurl Autumn

Queers have reclaimed fall: No longer is this Christian Girl Autumn, but instead Qristian Qurl Autumn. (This got a big laugh in the Chronicle production room, after I complained that I couldn't title the column "fall f*gg*try" due to the paper's pretty reasonable policy about not using slurs.)

With the scent of pumpkin spice Double Scorpio on the wind, autumnal queer events cover the area like beautiful leaves falling off trees. Take, for example, the fall edition of the Little Gay Shop and Aira Juliet's variety show Black and Queer AF going on this weekend. On Sunday, 3pm, head down to Ani's Day and Night for a showcase of Black queer talent with the likes of KB Brookins, Ryan West, Nicotine, Stephanie Vasquez Fonseca, Vertarias, Gothess Jasmine, and Irielle Wesley. Pluuuuus there'll be an exclusive food pop-up by Fork Fantasies and tunes from DJ Majesty. Tix are $15 and available on thelittlegayshop.com.

For those concerned with staying healthy during autumn, catch the LGBTQIA+ Resource Fair at Krieg Field on Sat., noon to 4pm. A collaboration between Austin Public Health and multiple local community-based orgs, this fest's full of all things health and wellness: Get yer COVID and flu shots, or find local queer health resources, or collect some fun trinkets from craft vendors. All this and live entertainment? It's just what the doctor ordered!

Q’d Up

Tongue in Cheek/Austin Vogue Nights Gaily giggle at this queer comedy open mic hosted by Aira Juliet and Ivy Le at 8pm, then stick around for House of Lepore's monthly Vogue Night, 10pm. First Thursdays. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Body Art as Ancestral Connection Gothess Jasmine runs a Community Healing session about "the ancient ties body art has to our ancestors" with guidance on using body paint and makeup. Fri., Nov. 4, 1-3pm. Virtual. Free. instagram.com/allgoqpoc.

Joy: A Celebration of Black Queer Art Kind Clinic unveils a showcase of local artists' work focused on the lived history of the Black queer community. Sat., Nov. 5, 6-9pm. Atelier 1205, 1205 E. Cesar Chavez. Free but RSVP. fb.com/kindclinic.

We're the Queers When a typical family sitcom gets a note from executives to add more LGBTQ elements to the show, this madcap improvised queer show is born. Directed by Dylan Garsee, with assistant director/producer Mase Kerwick. Saturdays, 7pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $15 online; $20 door. falloutcomedy.com.

Gear Night Dress in full leather, a T-shirt and jeans, or anything in between – whatever gear is to you. First Saturdays, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

A Big Ol' Drag Brunch It's a South Austin soiree with Maxine LaQueene and Eileen Dover hosting this monthly all-ages drag brunch. Sun., Nov. 6, noon. The Little Darlin', 6507 Circle S. thelittledarlin.com.

Jefa Brunch Join Las Ofrendas for a panel of badass queer BIPOC powerhouses, plus a specialty cocktail included with your ticket purchase. No ticket needed for the Frida Friday ATX market. Sun., Nov. 6, noon-6pm. Lustre Pearl South, 10400 Menchaca Rd. $40. fridafridayatx.org.

Blue Dress Bar Crawl Paint the town azure in your fave blue dress for a bar crawl benefiting Kind Clinic that starts at the Iron Bear and winds its way through all yer fave Fourth Street spots (Oilcan's, Rain on 4th, Coconut Club). Sun., Nov. 6, 3pm. Multiple locations. $10. fb.com/kindclinic.

Good Alibi Tasha Starr and Ryan Toth host a show that brings drag nightlife to Dirty Sixth. Mon., Nov. 7, 9pm. Pour Choices, 401 E. Sixth. fb.com/starrfaceentertainment.

Night of 1000 Goths Keep the spooky vibes going at Boyz of Austin's November show. Tue., Nov. 8, 9:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. instagram.com/boyzofaustin.

Queer Game Night Meet up with other queer adults for a sober and inclusive night of board games. Every other Wednesday, 6-8pm. San Marcos Public Library, 625 E. Hopkins, San Marcos. Free but RSVP. sanmarcostx.gov/586/library.

Category Is... House of Lepore and Kind Clinic team up for this biweekly class on "practices for ballroom members to commune and develop their craft across various ballroom categories." Every other Wednesday, 7-10pm. Carver Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

Scorpio Party Celebrate this spicy zodiac sign with a party and a workshop on will writing and end of life directives taught by Bryan Potter. Thu., Nov. 10, 6-9pm. Coco Coquette, 2109 E. Cesar Chavez. cococoquette.myshopify.com.