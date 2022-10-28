Qmmunity: Halloweekend

Much to do this Halloweekend! While we all, like goth queen Morticia Addams says, wish we had more time to seek out the dark forces and join their hellish crusade, hopefully these upcoming All Hallows' Eve events fulfill your black heart's desires.

One such spooky event falls on Saturday, Oct. 29, where at Circle Brewing from 5 to 10pm the queer-women-led pop-up Mutiny Market will throw a Halloween market filled with vendors, sips from Circle, and a costume contest. Run by Courtney Keville and Mikaela Friedman, the spirit of MM lies in community rather than the usual capitalistic competition – resulting in its unique title. "The name Mutiny Market came about because we were building something together," Keville explains, "rebelling against the typical market style and setting." With every market "curated with a lot of heart," the two women prioritize inclusivity and "showcasing people that don't always get the opportunity," Keville says. Both Keville and Friedman claim Halloween as their fave holiday, so they're extra eager to throw this spooky shopping soiree with upcycled works, handmade jewelry, horror art, vintage vendors, and more. The best part of Halloween for them? "Dressing up and getting into character is fun for us," Keville says, "it's just another form of artistic expression we love." Looks like there might be stiff competition at that costume contest …

Q'd Up

Haunted II Two nights of thrills, chills, and frills with performances from Gothess Jasmine, Baldie Loxx, Noella Grey, and the Imaginary Band, plus an installation by TVHeadATX. Oct. 28-29, Fri., 7pm; Sat., 9pm. Native Hostel, 807 E. Fourth. $10-20. instagram.com/textualseduction.

Boyz of Austin at the Sans Bar Enjoy performances from Stellar Manx, Jasmania, The Trans Era, and The Great Flying Cervix, plus host tangelo. Fri., Oct. 28, 8:30pm. Sans Bar, 1818 E. 12th. instagram.com/boyzofaustin.

HalloQueen Kick off your Halloweekend with a drag show hosted by Eileen Dover featuring Xtra, Maxine LaQueene, and Cheri Bomb. Fri., Oct. 28, 9pm. The Copperhead Club, 2120 E. Riverside. instagram.com/thecopperheadclub.

Neon Rainbows It's Yeehawloween, hosted by DJ Boi Orbison. Brigitte Bandit hosts the Gay Ole Opry Drag Show. Plus: a "Cowboys, Aliens, and Zombies" themed costume contest. Fri., Oct. 28, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/boiorbison.

Club Renaissance House of Lepore honors Queen Bey's newest album with a mini-ball party themed around the track listings. Plus: DJs Akasha Juicy and BabiBoi spin. Fri., Oct. 28, 10pm. Hen House, 117 W. Fourth. $15. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

NightBears on Sixth Street 2 You'll never sleep again after this costume party. Sat., Oct. 29. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

Cuchi Cuchi Lavender Thug's showcase of local Latinx talent this week features Salem Ofax, Eva Inez, and Bohemia. Sat., Oct. 29, 9pm. Cuatro Gato, 310 Colorado. instagram.com/cuchicuchi_atx.

Jinkies! A Scooby-Doo Draglesque Show Hosts Thee Nightmara and Sylvia Hatchet and cast Thee Desdemona, Iggy Bank, Riot Girl, Gender Destruction, and Embry Officially take y'all to Coolsville. Sat., Oct. 29, 9pm. Scissor Sisters Hair Show Salon, 6535 N. Lamar. $12-85. instagram.com/finalhourentertainment.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Catch this cult classic in the parking lot behind Friends & Allies Brewing and Ground Floor Theatre. Bring yer own chair! Sat., Oct. 29, 9pm. Friends & Allies Brewing, 979 Springdale #124. $20. agliff.org.

Haunted House 2: A Costumed Sk8 Sesh CIB Austin teams up with Queer Skate Austin to haunt House Park with a spooky social skate. Sun., Oct. 30, 5-9pm. House Park, 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd. instagram.com/queerskateaustin.

Beautiful, Dirty, Bitch A night of filth and glamour on All Hallows' Eve, with DJ Vareons, music from Saint John, Temptrix 13, and Ms. Amazing Head, and drag from Brigitte Bandit, Liz Dexia, Gothess Jasmine, Ruby Knight, and Lavender Thug. Plus, yer host Patty La Melt. Mon., Oct. 31, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. instagram.com/sisfistatx.

Transy Warhol Catch this local punk rock girl band playing on their guitarist Adri Hullet's b-day. Wed., Nov. 2. The Ballroom, 2906 Fruth. instagram.com/transywarholband.

Divina: Noche Drag Latinx Hostess Tatiana Cholula and special guests serve an evening of Latinx queerness. This week's theme is Día de los Muertos. Every other Wednesday, 9-11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/divinaaustintx.