Columns

Oops!

Fri., Oct. 28, 2022

In last week's review of Georgetown Palace's production of Cabaret (Arts, Oct. 21), the Chronicle neglected to credit the contributions of musical director Veronica DeSantos Ryan. The Chronicle regrets the omission.

In "Council Uses Its (Public) Power to Soften Austin Energy Rate Hike" (News, Oct. 21), the article incorrectly stated that three Council members voted against an Austin Energy rate increase; it was four. The Chronicle regrets the error.

In our endorsements for Round Rock ISD School Board (Endorsements, Oct. 21), we failed to list two candidates, Yuriy Semchyshyn and Estevan Jesus "Chuy" Zárate. The Chronicle regrets the error. Our list also only denoted incumbents and extreme right-wing candidates. For more on how we got our RRISD list wrong, see this week's “Austin at Large,” and find out who we actually recommend you vote for on our Endorsements page.

More Oops columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Oops
Oops!
Oops!

June 12, 2020

Oops!
Oops!

June 22, 2018

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Trick-or-Treat With Pigs
Central Texas Pig Rescue; address in Smithville provided with ticket
Slaughterhouse II
at The Vortex
Art from the Streets: 30th Anniversary Show at Blue Genie Art Bazaar
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  