In last week's review of Georgetown Palace's production of Cabaret (Arts, Oct. 21), the Chronicle neglected to credit the contributions of musical director Veronica DeSantos Ryan. The Chronicle regrets the omission.

In "Council Uses Its (Public) Power to Soften Austin Energy Rate Hike" (News, Oct. 21), the article incorrectly stated that three Council members voted against an Austin Energy rate increase; it was four. The Chronicle regrets the error.

In our endorsements for Round Rock ISD School Board (Endorsements, Oct. 21), we failed to list two candidates, Yuriy Semchyshyn and Estevan Jesus "Chuy" Zárate. The Chronicle regrets the error. Our list also only denoted incumbents and extreme right-wing candidates. For more on how we got our RRISD list wrong, see this week's “Austin at Large,” and find out who we actually recommend you vote for on our Endorsements page.