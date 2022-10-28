Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Spaghetti is plural for spaghetto. More than one spaghetti is called spaghettis.

As of 2010, Angelina Jolie's favorite book was Vlad the Impaler: In Search of the Real Dracula, by M.J. Trow.

In Japan, where the cremation rate is 99.9%, some practice kotsuage, in which the mourners, each with a pair of chopsticks, pick up the bone fragments, starting with the feet and moving to the skull, and place them in an urn.

James and Dolley Madison had a pet macaw named Polly.

Hong Xiuquan (1814-1864) wanted to be a Chinese bureaucrat, but could never pass the civil service exam. He had a nervous breakdown, saw visions, and believed he was the younger brother of Jesus. By 1850, he had 10,000-30,000 followers and tried to lead a revolution against the Qing dynasty.