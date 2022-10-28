Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Oct. 28, 2022
Spaghetti is plural for spaghetto. More than one spaghetti is called spaghettis.
As of 2010, Angelina Jolie's favorite book was Vlad the Impaler: In Search of the Real Dracula, by M.J. Trow.
In Japan, where the cremation rate is 99.9%, some practice kotsuage, in which the mourners, each with a pair of chopsticks, pick up the bone fragments, starting with the feet and moving to the skull, and place them in an urn.
James and Dolley Madison had a pet macaw named Polly.
Hong Xiuquan (1814-1864) wanted to be a Chinese bureaucrat, but could never pass the civil service exam. He had a nervous breakdown, saw visions, and believed he was the younger brother of Jesus. By 1850, he had 10,000-30,000 followers and tried to lead a revolution against the Qing dynasty.