We Have an Issue: The Game’s Afoot

In last week's issue, "Verde Report" columnist Eric Goodman called Austin FC's debut in the MLS Cup Playoffs as "a moment five years in the making." On Saturday, Austin FC made the most of the moment, besting Real Salt Lake at Q2 Stadium in a thrilling penalty shoot-out. Advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals, the Verde and Black now face their foes from the north, FC Dallas, this time on Sunday, but again at Q2 and with the Verde faithful in full force. Check out Eric's game recap and look forward.

And now onto another hotly watched contest – the midterm elections. I'm as guilty as anybody of likening politics to sports, but nothing will sober you up faster than spending eight hours in a room interviewing candidates.

I've been sitting on the Chronicle's Editorial Board for close to a decade now, and I am consistently impressed and even humbled by the passionate people who arrive at our endorsement meetings. (Excepting, of course, the occasional dud; when we stumble onto one, I long for a way to gently swoosh them through a trapdoor in the floor and redistribute their speaking time to their more qualified opponents.) By and large, the candidates have done their homework – visited school campuses, gone on ride-alongs, studied the permitting process, and worn through shoes block-walking neighborhoods. These are hardworking folks who genuinely want to serve and can articulate why.

Our Editorial Board takes this process seriously. We too have done our homework, especially leaning on the reporting of our writers and editors. After the endorsement meetings, we spend long hours talking about the candidates and who we think best represent the progressive mission this paper was founded upon. On our Editorial Board, we have homeowners and renters, a born-and-raised Austinite, a brand-new resident pushed to the suburbs, and former Longhorns who never left postgraduation. We have vastly different life experiences and frequently clashing ideas on how to "fix" Austin. That we clash shouldn't surprise anybody; we're all living through Austin's growing pains together. That we eventually come to consensus – now that gives me cause for hope.

Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election begins Monday, Oct. 24. Check out the Chronicle's endorsements, elections coverage, and all of the above at our online Elections hub.

ONLINE THIS WEEK

Catching Up With Adrian Quesada: Chad Swiatecki talks with the prolific musician about his Austin City Limits taping, an upcoming hip-hop-flavored album, and his best-laid plans to unplug.

Indian Roller Is Closing: A. Richmond speaks with owner Brenna Robertson about the tough decision to close her tiny, mighty South Austin dive bar. (Find out about the eighth anniversary blowout show in our Recos.)

Other Worlds Returns for a Ninth and Final Fest: In more "last time ever" news, sci-fi genre film festival Other Worlds announced the lineup for its Dec. 1-4 festival, which will be its last.

Sammataro Pizza Finds Forever Home: East Austin trailer Sammataro Pizza announced they're moving into the brick-and-mortar space formerly occupied by 40 North near the ACC Rio Grande campus.

Home Base for Halloween: If you live for spooky season, head to austinchronicle.com/halloween. That's where you'll find listings for Halloween and Día de los Muertos events, as well info on how to submit to the Chronicle's annual costume and home display contest (prizes to be had!) and a gallery of cover Halloween masks – a Chronicle annual tradition going back to 1982. Got any guesses as to who'll be the Chronicle's cover monster this year? Tweet 'em at us: @AustinChronicle.