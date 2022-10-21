Qmmunity: A Real Scream

What's yer favorite scary movie? Mine's Evil Dead, with long-suffering final boy Ashley Williams and his handy-dandy chainsaw limb, or Re-Animator, with twitchy, trans-man-coded mad scientist Herbert West. On the left of me in the Chron offices, proofreader Jasmine Lane waffles between The Descent and Tusk after much deliberation. Proofer/News writer Lina Fisher (seated to my right) can't choose between The Thing, Scream, or Bram Stoker's Dracula as her fave. She's asked at least four times to edit in other titles post-answer.

Not surprising that us queer folks can't choose just one scary feature film to pin our love to. LGBTQ folks and horror movies have at least one thing in common: We're both a real scream to be around. That's why I'm asking you to send in your favorite scary movie to qmmunity@austinchronicle.com along with a sentence or so explaining why. Your answer might be in the next "Indoor Queer Club" story.

On the subject of creepy cinema, following the edutainment-style witchery of Democrasexy's Texorcism event from 6:30 to 9:30pm (featuring an abortion rights panel, astrology, and, in their words, "mystical election rituals"), Brigitte Bandit dons the iconic black beehive and high-cut gown to host Elvira's Movie Macabre Drag Show this Friday at Cheer Up Charlies. Joining Austin's Mistress of the Dark will be Louisianna Purchase, Baldie Loxx, Cupcake, Bulimianne Rhapsody, Miss Taint, Gothess Jasmine, Miss Good, Desdemona, and Nightmara. The hook of this here horror show? Each artist will spotlight a different scary screen gem in their performance. Showtime's 11pm, so don't be late y'all guys, ghouls, and gremlins.

Q'd Up

Queer the Vote! A night of drag, activism, and support for queer candidates in this year's Austin city government elections. Thu., Oct. 20, 6-8pm. The Austin Winery, 440 E. St. Elmo Ste. A-1. $25. instagram.com/danielaforatx.

Basura's Dirty 30 Birthday Bash Celebrate local drag babe Basura's entry into the three-oh with birthday Lotería, piñatas, a dance party scored by DJ Scam Likely, an Out Youth benefit raffle to pie the b-day queen, and a drag show. Fri., Oct. 21, 8pm. Indian Roller, 10006 Menchaca Rd. instagram.com/indianrolleraustin.

Sappho's Songs Gothess Jasmine hosts and curates this intentionally lesbian/sapphic space. Note: Lesbians of all genders are welcome. Third Fridays, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Vampyros Lesbos A surrealist lesbian vampire classic with an iconic psychedelic lounge score, screening with Curtis Harrington's 1956 short "The Wormwood Star," about artist and occultist Marjorie Cameron. Sat., Oct. 22, 7pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. austinfilm.org/cinema.

Queertowne Live Episode Mase Kerwick, Laura de la Fuente, and Javier Ungo celebrate five years of queer qomedy with the first-ever live recording of the Queertowne podcast. Sat., Oct. 22, 8:30pm. ColdTowne Theater, 1700 E. Second. instagram.com/queertowne.

Middle School Dance Party DJ BoyFriend kicks it back to the Nineties and Aughts with an extra helping of spooky pop jams. Come in your best Y2K looks for a costume contest. Sat., Oct. 22, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Father Figure Creator of Fagbash and spinner of soulful house/disco Mark Louque, aka Father Figure, comes to bump tunes throughout Club Eternal alongside local heroes Dr. Beard (acid, house, techno), Malika (dance, groove), and Dylan Reece (electronic, producer). Sat., Oct. 22, 11pm. Club Eternal, 207 W. Fourth. $20. instagram.com/clubeternal.

Naked Yoga for Gay Guys Austin Naked Yoga provides a safe environment to remove your clothes, open up to other gay men, and find freedom in movement. Mondays & Wednesdays, 7:30am; Saturdays, 10:30am. Multiple locations. $5, first class. austinnakedyoga.com.

Queer Skate Night: Halloween Edition Get your wheels on, skate demons, for a queer spin around the rink with a Halloween costume contest, drag from Lucy Fur and Brigitte Bandit, and all the spooky vibes. RSVP for a chance to win a TLGS prize pack. Mon., Oct. 24, 6:30-9:30pm. Playland Skate Center, 8822 McCann. $12. thelittlegayshop.com.

Queer Trivia Aira Juliet hosts this Halloween-themed trivia night that tests your IQ (intelligent queerness) with six of yer smartest friends. Wed., Oct. 26, 7pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady. instagram.com/thelittlegayshop.

Altar Building Join allgo and Black Trans Leadership of Austin for a special autumn garden prep session, featuring altar building to help remember and celebrate departed loved ones. Register to volunteer for location. Thu., Oct. 27, 6:30-8pm. Location TBA. instagram.com/allgoqpoc.