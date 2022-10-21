Jim Carter (Mr. Carson on Downton Abbey) went to the U.S. in 1978 to study in a circus school where he learned juggling, unicycling, and tightrope walking.

A new species of whale has been discovered in the Gulf of Mexico: Rice's whale or the Gulf of Mexico whale, previously considered part of the Bryde's whale species. With only 50 known individuals, there is fear of them becoming extinct.

In 1938 the great-grandniece of Napoleon, Princess Marie Bonaparte, paid most of the $237,500 bribe money to secure the safe passage of Sigmund Freud, who was Jewish, out of Nazi-occupied Austria.

The true origin of chicken tikka masala is not certain. One source says British Pakistani chef Ali Ahmed Aslam, who ran the Shish Mahal restaurant in Glasgow, Scotland, invented it around 1970 by improvising a sauce made from a can of Campbell's tomato soup, yogurt, and spices.

People from Glasgow are called "Glaswegians." The same word applies to the dialect spoken there.