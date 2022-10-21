Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Oct. 21, 2022

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Jim Carter (Mr. Carson on Downton Abbey) went to the U.S. in 1978 to study in a circus school where he learned juggling, unicycling, and tightrope walking.

A new species of whale has been discovered in the Gulf of Mexico: Rice's whale or the Gulf of Mexico whale, previously considered part of the Bryde's whale species. With only 50 known individuals, there is fear of them becoming extinct.

In 1938 the great-grandniece of Napoleon, Princess Marie Bonaparte, paid most of the $237,500 bribe money to secure the safe passage of Sigmund Freud, who was Jewish, out of Nazi-occupied Austria.

The true origin of chicken tikka masala is not certain. One source says British Pakistani chef Ali Ahmed Aslam, who ran the Shish Mahal restaurant in Glasgow, Scotland, invented it around 1970 by improvising a sauce made from a can of Campbell's tomato soup, yogurt, and spices.

People from Glasgow are called "Glaswegians." The same word applies to the dialect spoken there.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Oct. 14, 2022

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Oct. 7, 2022

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Deer (album release), Them Coulee Boys, Batty Jr.
Parish
Casta
at The Blanton Museum of Art
Casta
at The Blanton Museum of Art
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  