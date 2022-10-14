Qmmunity: Big Boy Sized

Truly sickening: I finally got COVID-19. In my weakened state, I spent my weekend sleeping, sipping the matzo ball soup my mom sent me (thank you, Mom!), and watching on-theme comfort food films like Practical Magic. What I did not do was write my usual column highlighting queer events in depth through interviews or research. That's a lot of work even when I'm at full strength! Instead, I'm taking what would be most of my column space and giving that over to listings. Enjoy an extra large, super chunky, big-boy-sized Q'd Up this week. Your regular, overly chatty Qmmunity editor will return in time, healed and twice as full of delicious broth as before.

Q’d Up

Frida Friday at Blue Norther Hard Seltzer Grab a refreshing hard seltzer while you shop BIPOC and queer vendors curated by FFATX, plus music from Peligrosa's Manolo Black. Fri., Oct. 14, 6-10pm. Blue Norther Hard Seltzer, 440 E. St. Elmo. fb.com/fridafridayatx.

Now Serving Eileen Dover is "Now Serving" spooky drag outdoors, with stellar castmates Maxine LaQueene, Natalie Monáe Hole, and Cheri Bomb. Fri., Oct. 14, 8-11pm. Sawyer & Co., 4827 E. Cesar Chavez. instagram.com/nowserving_atx.

Orya City Limits DJ diva Orya throws her own fest to rival the one at Zilker, with two nights burning bright both inside and outside. Fri.-Sat., Oct. 14-15, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/oryalau.

POP: A Community Celebration Join Top Drawer, a nonprofit benefiting Project Transitions, to celebrate and reveal a mural designed by local artist Laree. Sat., Oct. 15, 11am-4pm. Top Drawer Thrift, 4902 Burnet Rd. fb.com/eastsidepopup.

Bloody Rose & the Tigress Fall Party Cool vendors, live music from Eva & the Vamps, and burlesque/sideshow performances from PoiZen, Lindsay LaPerle, and Gay Satan. Sat., Oct. 15, noon-6pm. Bloody Rose Boutique, 100-I W. North Loop. instagram.com/bloodyroseboutique.

Slay! Werk! Bewts! The camp! The drag! The talent! of Lavender Thug's Slay! Werk! Bewts! Every other Saturday, 7pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Pelvis Wrestley Playing as part of Garrett T. Capps' record release party. Sat., Oct. 15, 7pm. Sagebrush, 5500 S. Congress. instagram.com/pelvis_wrestley.

Legendary Drag Brunch Kelly Kline and Frida Friday ATX partner for this Halloween-themed drag brunch and market where costumes are encouraged and the vibes are stellar. Sun., Oct. 16, noon-4pm. The Brewtorium, 6015-A Dillard Cir. Free but RSVP. fb.com/fridafridayatx.

Bottoms Up! Drag Brunch With a Punch! Hosts Scarlett Kiss & Cheeki Khant serve a wallop of food, drinks, and drag. Sundays, 1-4pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady. Free but RSVP. wanderlustwine.com.

allgo 37th Anniversary Celebration Kickoff allgo kicks off their anniversary with a writing workshop from 2021 Saguaro Poetry Prize winner KB Brookins, titled "Finding Joy in Spite of the Things Trying to End Us." Sun., Oct. 16, 2-4pm. Virtual. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/allgoqpoc.

Thirst Trap Day Party Drip Drop ATX does The Dating Game stoplight-party-style, throwing a rooftop day party where you choose a wristband color on entry to signal your vibe. Sun., Oct. 16, 2-7pm. Speakeasy, 412-D Congress. Free but RSVP; 21+. dripdropatx.eventbrite.com.

I Get Bi With a Little Help From My Friends A swooning, sweating, grinding music lineup of Shadowsweat, Swoon, and Winona Grindr. Sun., Oct. 16, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. fb.com/shadowsweatmusic.

Sad Girls Only Sad Girls Only brings the ennui with hosts Louisianna Purchase and Ruby Knight. Special spooky month extra: a costume contest for the "Saddest Goth." Third Mondays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Kiki Machine Self-described as your "fave sad queer gals," Kiki Machine plays at 10:45pm in a lineup including Typical Girls and Slow Paced Acting. Tue., Oct. 18, 9pm. Chess Club, 617 Red River. instagram.com/kiki.machine.

Papi Sii DJs Gabby Got It, Eriq Stylez, KICKIT, and SuperMcN4asty spin all the best perreo, reggaeton, and Latinx tunes. Tue., Oct. 18, 9pm. Mala Vida, 708 E. Sixth. 18+, $10; 21+, free. fb.com/malavidaaustin.

Divina: Noche Drag Latinx Hostess Tatiana Cholula and special guests serve an evening of Latinx queerness. Every other Wednesday, 9-11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/divinaaustintx.

Queer Film Theory: Monsters! QFT's "professors" bring their scary syllabus to school y'all on queer-coded monster movies. Thu., Oct. 20, 7:30pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. fb.com/queerfilmtheory101.

Die Felicia: Night of 1,000 Villians Louisianna Purchase and Gothess Jasmine share hosting duties for this most evil of events, where all performances tribute villains. Come in costume to compete for the title of Best Villain! Thu., Oct. 20, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. instagram.com/die_felicia.